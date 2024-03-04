Bears’ Arch Enemy ‘On Radar’ to Trade for Justin Fields: Report

Blockbuster trades rarely take place within a division in the NFL, particularly at QB, but that is the situation currently developing between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings with regards to Justin Fields.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN spent the last week at the NFL Combine and reported on Sunday, March 3, that Fields is now a target in Minnesota.

“Chicago will need multiple teams in the fray to drive a market, and after asking around, I expect Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas and Minnesota to be on Fields’ radar,” Fowler wrote.

The Vikings are attempting to re-sign Kirk Cousins this offseason, though the two sides have been unable to agree on the terms of a new deal, which could result with the QB reaching unrestricted free agent status on March 13.

Kirk Cousins Could Eliminate Falcons as Suitor for Justin Fields, Making Trade With Vikings More Likely

The QB carousel is so connected this offseason that if the Vikings fail to come to terms with Cousins, the Falcons may acquire him. That outcome would eliminate one of the primary suitors for Fields, thereby rendering Minnesota a more likely landing spot for the Bears starting quarterback.

“There’s plenty of smoke around Atlanta and Fields,” Fowler wrote Sunday. “As one league source put it, Atlanta has done enough work on Fields, Cousins and Baker Mayfield that the chances of coming away with one of them are fairly good.”

Dan Graziano of ESPN also chimed in on the rising buzz of Cousins to Atlanta, despite reports that the Bears and Falcons are close to a deal sending Fields there.

“If the Vikings don’t sign [Cousins] to an extension before the final four years of his contract void on March 12, they will carry a $28.5 million dead money charge on their salary cap and Cousins will be an open-market free agent for the second time in his career,” Graziano wrote. “Should that happen, I expect the Falcons to make a strong pursuit. I have been told by multiple sources this week that signing Cousins — not trading for Justin Fields — is the Falcons’ top QB solution, assuming Cousins makes it to free agency.”

Raiders, Steelers Both Still Make Sense as Trade Partners for Justin Fields

The Raiders remain a possible fit for Fields as the new leadership group there landed on Luke Getsy as their new offensive coordinator, who worked with Fields as the Bears OC for the last two seasons.

The most sensible of all destinations is perhaps Pittsburgh, which doesn’t appear to have its long-term answer in Kenny Pickett after two years as the starter. The Steelers play in the AFC, which means Fields can’t really come back to haunt the Bears — save for a regular season game here or there.

The Bears, however, are likely to deal Fields to whichever team makes the best offer. Most analysis around a trade projects the QB can fetch Chicago a Day-2 draft pick in April, most likely a second-rounder.