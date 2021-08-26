Bears Waive Ex-Georgia WR, Re-Sign Recently Released DB

What felt like the inevitable has finally happened: The Chicago Bears have waived wide receiver Javon Wims.

Chicago also signed defensive back Dionte Ruffin, which the team announced via Twitter on August 26. The Bears had waived Ruffin on August 16, but must have found qualities they liked, because they added him again.

#Bears roster moves:

We have waived WR Javon Wims and have signed DB Dionte Ruffin. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 26, 2021

The Bears selected Wims out of Georgia in the seventh round (224th overall) of the 2018 NFL draft, and while he managed to become one of the better blocking wide receivers on the team, a series of missed opportunities and some bad judgment calls made his release an expected one.

Wims’ Exit Was Spurred By Multiple Things

First, there was The Drop. In the NFC Wild Card game against the New Orleans Saints in January, Wims dropped what may have been one of the best-thrown balls of Mitch Trubisky’s career. Trubisky executed a perfect flea-flicker, heaving the ball into the end zone from about 50 yards out. It practically landed in Wims’ hands, but he couldn’t come down with it.

Wims with the drop 😬 pic.twitter.com/vJsrx3dwUK — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) January 10, 2021

Wims was also ejected Week 8 against the Saints for punching New Orleans defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson in the helmet. The league suspended him for two games for the following:

What the hell is Javon Wims thinking here with a punch to the head?pic.twitter.com/bEWViPgjQ7 — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 1, 2020

Then, there was his questionable social media activity. Wims ‘liked’ a tweet from a fan last season saying Chicago was “where receivers go to die”– not exactly the best way to endear yourself.

Well — this can’t be good pic.twitter.com/uci1O2cv5u — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) December 1, 2020

All of this, coupled with his lack of production on the field and new veteran additions in the wide receivers room, led to his release. With veteran free agents like Damiere Byrd and Marquise Goodwin coming to Chicago this offseason, the emergence of former Minnesota Vikings WR Rodney Adams and the addition of rookie Dazz Newsome, the team’s wide receivers room was getting a tad crowded.

Wims Never Quite Became a Threat in Chicago’s Offense

At 6-foot-2 and 221 pounds, Wims has impressive size and decent ball skills, but his lack of speed and explosiveness kept him from seeing the field over the likes of Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller and Darnell Mooney — to name a few — over the last three seasons.

Wims has played in 33 games for Chicago since 2018, starting seven. He caught 28 passes for 266 yards (9.5 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. He also spent some time playing special teams, but he never made his presence felt much in either area.

The 26-year-old wideout saw his playing time decrease in 2020, which was another sign he might be on his way out the door. Wims played 46% of the Bears’ offensive snaps in 2019, where he was utilized primarily on run blocking downs, but that number fell to 28% last year.

Now, the biggest question surrounding Chicago’s wide receivers is whether Wims’ fellow Georgia alum Riley Ridley will make the 53-man roster over the emerging Adams.

