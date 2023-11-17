Bears Waive RB With Khalil Herbert Set to Return

The Chicago Bears waived running back Darrynton Evans, the team announced on November 16.

With starter Khalil Herbert set to return from an ankle injury, the move is an expected one. The Bears’ roster now has 52 players, and once activated, Herbert will round out the 53-man roster.

The Bears re-signed Evans on October 9 of the Miami Dolphins‘ practice squad after injuries struck Herbert and rookie RB Roschon Johnson. A third-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2020 out of Appalachian State, Evans also spent his 2022 season with Chicago. He was on the practice squad for the first 10 games last year, before getting activated.

Evans, 25, appeared in six games for the Bears last year, and five this year (no starts). In 2022, he rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries. His role increased this season, as he amassed 105 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries, also catching seven passes for 49 yards.

Emergence of RB D’Onta Foreman Has Been Big for Bears

Bears running back D'Onta Foreman currently ranks 2nd in the NFL in rushing yards after contact since Week 6. 🔹 Tonight: 55 of 73 yards after contact

🔹 Since Week 6: 266 (2nd in NFL) Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/FRGc765Ns8 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 10, 2023

While Evans was a solid contributor for the Bears amidst all the injuries to their running backs room, the team relied heavily on free agent acquisition D’Onta Foreman, and he delivered.

Foreman, who was a healthy scratch from the lineup Weeks 2 through 5, has been a solid and consistent offensive contributor since getting the call Week 6. So far this season, the 6-foot, 235-pound running back has 86 carries for 367 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and a touchdown. He also has nine receptions for 55 yards and a receiving TD.

Last offseason, the Bears signed Foreman to a one-year, $2 million contract with just under $1 million guaranteed. He has more than proven that he belongs in the starting lineup. While Darrynton Evans may have been expendable, Foreman is not. If he doesn’t re-sign with the Bears next year, he’ll surely have a market based on his production in limited opportunities.

Bears Aren’t Naming an RB1 Right Now

The #Bears currently have two of the top-10 graded RBs in the league, per PFF. Khalil Herbert is 6th at 79.3, and D’Onta Foreman is 9th at 74.7. Excited to see that duo healthy and playing together going forward. pic.twitter.com/KQ1SAorJ18 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 9, 2023

Herbert has missed Chicago’s last five games and now that he’s back, the Bears have two of the league’s most underrated playmakers in their backfield.

“I think that’s a fortunate position to be in, to be able to have a few guys that can go do that and kind of display our play style and so we look forward to that opportunity,” Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said about the team’s RBs.

“Khalil was playing really well. So we’re excited to get him back on the field. And exactly how much or all that looks like, I think that’s kind of again we’ve got to figure that out. Who’s all healthy, who’s able to go and then on top of that how much can you go when you haven’t played in a few weeks too.”

It will be interesting to see how the team elects to divvy up carries between Foreman and Herbert.

“I think D’Onta has done a great job,” Getsy added. “He’s bought into all that stuff, right? We love the downhill style that he’s been playing with and the physicality that he’s been playing with.”

So far this season, Foreman has 10 explosive runs of 10 or more yards, per PFF. Herbert, who is averaging 5.3 yards per carry this season, has six explosive runs. If they can both stay healthy, the duo should be exciting to watch for the final seven games.