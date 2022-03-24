Steelers Standout ‘Could Have Been a Bear’ This Offseason: Report

The Chicago Bears have had a relatively quiet free agency period this offseason, but according to one top NFL insider, the Bears had their eye on a few players in particular, but didn’t want to get into a bidding war or overspend.

In his March 23 column for ESPN, insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor was one of those players.

Still just 24 years old, the right tackle has spent the last four seasons with the Steelers, who wound up re-signing him to a three-year, $29.25 million deal that includes a $9 million signing bonus along with $20.5 million in the first two years, per Spotrac. Apparently, new Bears general manager Ryan Poles wasn’t willing to pay that much.

Fowler: Bears Taking ‘Prudent Approach’ to Free Agency, OL Spending

“Overall, Chicago took a prudent approach to Ryan Poles’ first free agency as the Bears’ GM,” Fowler wrote. “The team identified several players as great fits but not worth a bidding war. One example was right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor. He could have been a Bear, but not at three years and $29.25 million, which Pittsburgh was willing to pay to re-sign him.”

On the offensive line front, the Bears have inked ex-Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to a two-year, $8 million deal and former Minnesota Vikings left guard Dakota Dozier to a one-year contract so far this offseason. The Bears also signed Buffalo Bills restricted free agent O-lineman Ryan Bates to an offer sheet on March 24, which the Bills have five days to match.

Okorafor would have been a splashier signing, but it’s unlikely Poles is done, particularly where the offensive line is concerned. Considering the draft kicks off in just over a month on April 28, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Poles snags a piece or two there.

Did the Bears Miss Out on Okorafor?

That’s hard to say, and will likely be determined within the next few years. If the young OL stays healthy, it’s possible the Bears could regret not shelling out more to pry him away from Pittsburgh. If he sees a decline in play or gets hurt, Poles may be vindicated a bit.

In 1,078 snaps played on offense last season, Okorafor allowed 23 total pressures, seven quarterback hits and 2.0 sacks, earning an overall grade of 63.6 from Pro Football Focus. The year prior, in 2020, he played 1,033 snaps and gave up 26 pressures, five QB hits and 3.0 sacks, earning an overall grade of 57.5 from PFF.

Penalties have been an issue for Okorafor in recent years. He was tied for the second-most penalties at his position last season with 11, and he had five flags thrown his way in 2020.

Despite his penchant for getting penalized, he seems like an ascending player who turns 25 in August. If the likes of Patrick, Dozier and potentially Bates — although he could stay in Buffalo — work out in Chicago, though, it won’t matter much what Okorafor does in Pittsburgh.

