Winter Storm Causes Changes to Bears, Bills Game Saturday

The Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills both play in cold weather cities and without the comfort of the indoors, but a severe winter storm has already afforded the home team its first advantage two days prior to the game.

The Bills public relations department announced on Wednesday, December 21, that the team would alter its travel plans ahead of the Christmas Eve contest at Soldier Field.

Due to the inclement weather forecast on Friday, the Bills are planning to depart for Chicago on Thursday evening. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 21, 2022

“Due to the inclement weather forecast on Friday, the Bills are planning to depart for Chicago on Thursday evening,” the team wrote via Twitter.

Bomb Cyclone Expected to Hit Chicago Ahead of Bears’ Contest With Bills

Per WGN News, an arctic blast will bring temperatures as cold as -30º below zero to the Chicago area later this week and will produce a “bomb cyclone,” a weather phenomenon which is expected to bring a tremendous amount of snow along with it.

The National Weather Service Chicago tweeted out details of what Bears fans and the rest of the city ought to expect leading up to Saturday’s noon kickoff time.

A strong winter storm will impact the region Thu. into Sat., with potential blizzard conditions Thu. eve into Fri. eve. If possible, those traveling should begin to consider alternate travel plans. Bitterly cold air & strong winds will bring dangerously cold conditions Fri.-Sun. pic.twitter.com/djlkNWrbpE — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 19, 2022

“A strong winter storm will impact the region Thu. into Sat., with potential blizzard conditions Thu. eve into Fri. eve,” NWS Chicago tweeted. “If possible, those traveling should begin to consider alternative travel plans. Bitterly cold air & strong winds will bring dangerously cold conditions Fri.-Sun.”

A similarly fierce snowstorm forced the NFL to relocate a game between the Bills and the Cleveland Browns scheduled for November 20 from Buffalo to Detroit. The travel changes did not ultimately cost the Bills that game, as they emerged victorious 31-23. However, the alterations did throw off the team’s routine and arguably produced a tangible impact during the contest, which could happen again this weekend in Chicago.

The league has not announced any plans to reschedule or relocate Saturday’s game, though either option remains a possibility considering the uniqueness and severity of the weather that began moving into the Chicago area on Thursday night.

Bears Look Forward to Frigid Conditions in Contest Against AFC-Best Bills

As for the Bears and head coach Matt Eberflus, they couldn’t be happier about the frigid conditions expected at kickoff on Saturday.

Matt Eberflus: "This is Bear Weather. That's exciting for us as the Chicago Bears." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) December 22, 2022

“This is Bear weather,” Chris Emma of 670 The Score quoted Eberflus as saying on Thursday. “That’s exciting for us as the Chicago Bears.”

The Bears have lost seven consecutive games, though they have been competitive in nearly all of them, losing five contests by one score and losing to the Packers by nine points on December 4 after taking a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter.

The losing streak has worked to Chicago’s advantage, as the team is currently slotted to pick No. 2 in the upcoming NFL Draft while still being able to feel good about the positive steps forward it has taken in 2022.

The Bills, on the other hand, are 11-3 and fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Their position affords the Bears a chance to play the role of spoiler on Saturday, which would be a feather in Chicago’s cap heading into what should be a dynamic offseason.