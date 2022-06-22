Bears Working Out Young Pass Rusher Amid Robert Quinn Drama: Report

The Chicago Bears are set to bring a young pass rusher in for a workout as rumors of a possible Robert Quinn trade continue to fly.

According to Windy City Gridiron’s Jacob Infante, the Bears are set to bring former Texas Southern standout Michael Badejo to Chicago the final week of July — and if they like what they see, they may very well add him to their 90-man roster.

The #Bears are bringing in Texas Southern EDGE Michael Badejo for a workout next week, per source. Badejo was an HBCU All-American last year, and Chicago did plenty of homework on him pre-draft. Also has a workout scheduled with the #Seahawks.

As Infante also mentioned, Badejo was a player the Bears had shown interest in prior to the 2022 NFL draft, and analyst Max Markham noted on April 1 the interest looked mutual:

The Bears have interest in DE Michael Badejo. I think the interest is mutual. @TheRealBadejo pic.twitter.com/ocdbXiLq6O — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) April 1, 2022

Multiple teams had expressed interest in Badejo leading up to the draft, including the Bears, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks, but he has yet to land anywhere. That could change soon.

Badejo: Background & Stats

An Arlington, Texas native, Badejo began his collegiate career at SMU, playing there during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He didn’t play at all in 2018, sitting out a year after he transferred from SMU to Texas Southern, the alma mater of former New York Giants Hall of Fame defender Michael Strahan.

Badejo amassed 67 total tackles (34 solo, 9.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defensed in his time at TSU from 2019-2021, showing a good deal of promise on the edge as his time with the Tigers progressed. He played just 17 games at TSU (his 2020 season was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic), so his experience is limited.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Badejo once described his style of play as “violent and quick,” which fits in well with what new Bears defensive-minded head coach Matt Eberflus wants in his players, but the Bears aren’t the only ones working him out. The Seahawks, who were one of the teams interested in the young pass rusher prior to the draft, are also meeting with him, as Infante also noted.

Badejo also had a memorable performance at his Pro Day in April, so he’s an intriguing player with a good deal of potential upside. You can watch a few of his Pro Day highlights below:

Michael Badejo: Texas Southern Pro Day highlights 🏈🔥 An #NFLDraft prospect with a rising stock, @TheRealBadejo is receiving interest from multiple teams such as the Titans, Texans, Seahawks, Ravens, Broncos, 49ers, Panthers, Jaguars, and Bears 📈📈 pic.twitter.com/YwXxkkQkkO — Unfiltered Media ™️ (@UnfilteredInd) April 5, 2022

Does This Say Anything About Where Bears Stand With Robert Quinn?

Not really, but it shouldn’t be ignored that the Bears are taking a look at a young pass rusher just a week after their reigning sack leader was a no-show at mandatory veteran minicamp.

Odds are, Quinn will show up for Chicago’s training camp when it kicks off on July 26. He’s a veteran and a professional, playing in the league for 12 years. If he doesn’t attend, however, it’ll be the biggest red flag yet. Multiple sources have said Quinn wants out of the Windy City, but actions speak far louder than words. If he shows up for training camp, he’ll likely stick around at least one more year. If he doesn’t, drama could ensue.

In the meantime, the Bears will continue to look at their options.

