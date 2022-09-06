Bears Eyeing Former Rival QB After Workout: Report

Kurt Benkert could get another chance to showcase his skills in the Windy City.

The former Green Bay Packers third-string/practice squad quarterback is currently a free agent, and the Chicago Bears just brought him in for workout, as first reported by Tom Grossi.

The Chicago Bears hosted former Packers QB Kurt Benkert for a workout, per source. Sigh… — Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) September 6, 2022

Benkert, who turned 27 in July of 2022, went undrafted in 2018, signing with the Atlanta Falcons as an UDFA that year. After three years of largely serving as the Falcons’ practice squad QB, Benkert landed with the Packers in 2021, where he worked with current Bears’ offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

He was on Green Bay’s practice squad all of season, until he was elevated to the active roster on December 12. He made the lone NFL appearance of his career against the Bears in Green Bay’s 45-30 win at Lambeau Field, kneeling the ball down at game’s end to seal the victory.

“Preseason here (at Lambeau) is unlike preseason in a lot of other places, so you get that home atmosphere and a sellout crowd,” Benkert said at the time, via Sports Illustrated. “But Sunday Night Football against the Bears, one of the oldest traditions in football, pretty cool way to come out.”

Benkert’s History With Getsy Matters

Benkert’s inexperience in regular season games is one of the primary knocks against him — understandably so. But his experience in Getsy’s system should count for something.

As it stands, the Bears have 30-year-old Trevor Siemian backing up second-year starter Justin Fields, with veteran Nathan Peterman the only QB on the practice squad. While there’s no chance Benkert could usurp Siemian as Chicago’s QB2, an argument can be made that Benkert has more room for growth in Getsy’s offense than Peterman, who has completed just 52.6% of the passes he has thrown over his four-year NFL career.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Benkert spent the entire 2021 season learning to run and play in Getsy’s offense, and he’d make an intriguing addition to Chicago’s practice squad. He had a 68.8 completion percentage over three preseason appearances last year, and has yet to land with a new team after Green Bay released him in June of 2022.

Benkert Has Had Some Impressive Mentors Over the Years

When they were both with the Packers last year, Getsy made a note of the quality QBs Benkert has had the opportunity to work with both in Atlanta, where he played with Matt Ryan, and in Green Bay, where he was mentored by future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Being around All-Pro guys like Matt Ryan, he knows what this is all about and he knows one of his primary focuses is making sure that the room is doing well and that Aaron’s going to play at a high level, and it’s all about getting the guy that’s on the field playing at a high level,” Getsy told the Packers’ official website about Benkert in August of 2021. “He’s also been really good in our room.”

It’s clear Getsy wanted to take a look at Benkert to see what kind of shape the QB is in. If he impressed in his tryout, look for him to slide into Peterman’s spot on the PS.

