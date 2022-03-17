Ex-Bears WR Allen Robinson Signing 3-Year Deal With NFC Powerhouse: Report

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams just got quite a bit scarier on offense.

As first reported by insider Jordan Schultz, who cohosts a basketball-themed podcast with Robinson, the former Chicago Bears wide receiver is heading to catch passes from Matthew Stafford. Imagining Robinson, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods in the same offense should put defenses in the NFC on high alert. Figure Van Jefferson and potentially Odell Beckham Jr. in, and that’s the kind of receiving corps quarterbacks can only dream of.

Schultz also revealed via Twitter A-Rob is signing a three-year deal worth $46.5 million, $30.7 million of which is fully guaranteed.

Allen Robinson gets three-year deal worth $46.5M and $30.7M fully guaranteed. #Rams hit the jackpot with my man @AllenRobinson. Deal negotiated by @bparker and Roosevelt Barnes. 🐏💰 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 17, 2022

​ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

A-Rob Finally Gets a Chance to Play in a High Octane Offense

After spending his eight seasons playing with quarterbacks such as Blake Bortles, Mitchell Trubisky and Andy Dalton, the 28-year-old receiver is about to catch passes from Stafford, who is five yards shy of a 50,000-yard passing career. He has thrown 323 touchdowns, tying a career-high with 41 last year, his most in the regular season since 2011.

Stafford led a Rams offense that was fifth in the NFL in passing yards per game last year (273.1) and ninth in total offense (372.1 total yards per game). Robinson is fresh from playing in a Bears offense that ranked 30th out of 32 teams in passing (188.6 yards per game) and 24th in total offense (307.4 ypg).

It’s fair to say that not only is Stafford the best quarterback he will have played with so far, Sean McVay will also be the best offensive mind he’s played under. If he stays healthy, Robinson could have a career year in 2022.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Robinson’s Tenure in Chicago Didn’t End Well

Robinson was brought to Chicago in 2018, and while he was a security blanket of sorts for Trubisky for three seasons, catching 200 passes over the 2019-20 seasons, his 2021 campaign was one to forget. Robinson played 12 games, missing five due to a nagging hamstring injury and a stint on the COVID-19/reserve list. A-Rob finished the year with just 410 yards receiving on 38 catches with a lone TD.

He revealed after the season was over that there had been tension and a lack of communication with former Bears head coach Matt Nagy before the 2021 season even began. Robinson told former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith on the “Cut it Up” podcast in January that after Chicago’s 2020 season concluded with a Wild Card loss to the New Orleans Saints, he expected to get the usual Zoom link for his exit interview. It never came, he says.

“It wasn’t that I didn’t talk to him (Nagy), we didn’t talk,” Robinson told Smith. “I’m gonna say, ‘We didn’t talk,’ because from the time the season ended, on the plane after the Saints game, the following 24 to 48 hours, there’s some sort of exit meetings. For us, because of COVID, that was supposed to be scheduled with the head coach and management, or whoever they were coordinating that, via Zoom. Talked to the receivers coach, talked to equipment, everybody else. Few days go by, no Zoom link. Week go by, no Zoom link.”

“I was a pending free agent at that point,” A-Rob, who later received the franchise tag, added. “I didn’t know which direction they were wanting to go, either way or not, So for me, I’m waiting for that exit meeting so we can talk about this thing. Like, what do you all see, or think, in the foreseeable future, just to five me an idea.”

Over his four seasons in Chicago, Robinson finished with 293 catches for 3,561 yards and 18 scores. Now, he’s set to play for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

READ NEXT: Longest-Tenured Bears Player Signing With Packers: Report