Former Bears Draft Bust Signs New Deal With Colts: Report

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller has found a new home. The former Memphis standout is signing with the Indianapolis Colts‘ practice squad, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The Bears selected Miller in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft (No. 51 overall), and he showed flashes, but his career never quite got off the ground. He was eventually traded to the Houston Texans in 2021 after three seasons in the Windy City, but he didn’t last long there.

After he was traded to Houston, he played just two games before getting released. Miller landed in Pittsburgh after that, playing with the Steelers for a lone game that season while spending the bulk of his time on the team’s practice squad. He hasn’t played in a regular season game since his 2021 campaign.

Texans are releasing former #Bears WR Anthony Miller. It’s now safe to officially call Miller a second-round bust. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) October 6, 2021

Injuries Have Plagued Anthony Miller His Entire Career

Over his three seasons with the Bears, Miller caught 134 passes on 215 targets for 1,589 yards and 11 touchdowns (11.7 yards per reception). He had a promising rookie season in 2018, when he finished with 33 catches for 423 yards, leading the team in receiving touchdowns with seven.

He didn’t have as many TDs his second year, finding the end zone just twice, but he finished with career highs in catches (52) and receiving yards (656). He never quite broke out after serving as Chicago’s WR2 behind Allen Robinson, and his bad shoulders could be why.

Injuries plagued Miller his entire career. He missed time in college with a shoulder injury, and that’s what continued to hinder the wideout after he entered the NFL. He separated his shoulder during his rookie campaign in 2018, and he had surgery on it after the regular season. The following year in 2019, he had a second shoulder surgery.

While with Pittsburgh in 2022, Miller suffered a third significant shoulder injury just ahead of the preseason that forced him to miss the entire year. He seems to be healthy, now, though, as teams have been taking a look at what he has to offer.

Anthony Miller Recently Had Very Brief Stint With 49ers

Miller had a brief stint with the San Francisco 49ers in August, with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan noting he has been a fan of the receiver’s since his collegiate days in Memphis.

“I remember studying him coming out of college,” Shanahan said about Miller in August, via USA Today. “We were big fans of him coming out of college. I remember him with the Bears doing some good things. But, we had a workout with guys. I didn’t even go out to it, but they were the most impressed with him out of the four people. I think we had four, maybe three. But, he’s a guy I remember being a big fan of in college.”

He didn’t last long in San Francisco, though, getting released a little over a week after the team brought him on.

In 38 career games at Memphis, Miller accumulated 238 catches for 3,590 yards and 37 touchdowns. He still has speed and could give the Colts depth in the slot. The 5-foot-11 wideout just turned 29 on October 9, so getting signed to the Colts’ practice squad isn’t a bad birthday present.