Bears Linked to Multiple Top Free Agent WRs: Report

The NFL’s two-day negotiating period is officially underway, and it’s becoming a bit more clear who the Chicago Bears will be targeting in free agency — particularly at wide receiver.

With former top wideout Allen Robinson on the way out and Darnell Mooney the only proven talent at the position under contract in 2022, the Bears will likely be adding multiple receivers in the NFL draft and free agency combined.

Which ones are rumored to be in the Bears’ sights when free agency begins? Here’s what we know.

Bears Expected to Pursue JuJu Smith-Schuster & Christian Kirk

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported on March 13 that Chicago is expected to make a run at former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“JuJu Smith-Schuster will have options this week, starting with a potential re-signing with Pittsburgh,” Fowler noted, adding: ” The Eagle [sic], Chiefs, Bears and Jaguars also could be involved come Monday’s tampering period, I’m told.”

In addition to that, Arizona Cardinals beat writer Johnny Venerable reported on the same day that the “Bears have been interested in Christian Kirk for weeks now.”

While the Bears very likely won’t land them both, they have a shot at nabbing either Kirk or Smith-Schuster.

Kirk Is Coming Off a Career Year

In his fourth season with the Cards in 2021, Kirk didn’t miss a game, and he had career-highs in catches (77) and yards (982) while also hauling in five touchdowns. A second-round (47th overall) pick for Arizona in 2018, Kirk has amassed 2,902 yards and 17 TDs on 236 receptions and 142 rushing yards since joining the Cards.

Spotrac has the 25-year-old wideout valued at $11.8 million per season, while PFF has him projected to ink a three-year, $39 million deal ($13 million annually, $22 million guaranteed).

“I kind of have an open mind with it,” the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Kirk told NFL.com about his approach to free agency. “I just want to land in the best place I can be. Whether that’s in Arizona or somewhere else, man, I’m blessed to be in this position.”

A broken foot in Week 13 of his rookie campaign remains the most significant injury of his career, so he had no red flags health-wise.

Smith-Schuster Will Be Cheaper, Bigger Risk

Smith-Schuster is an interesting case. He’s still just 25 years old, and his 6-1, 215-pound frame could do some real damage working out of the slot — but Chicago has to be cautious not to overpay him.

PFF has him projected to sign a one-year deal for $8 million, which would be doable for Chicago.

The former second-round pick out of USC is coming off a 2021 season in which a shoulder injury limited him to five games. He caught just 15 passes for 129 yards.

His career-best season came in 2018 when he made the Pro Bowl after hauling in 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven scores. He also had a solid season in 2020, catching 97 passes for 831 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns.

While Kirk is the better player with more potential upside, Chicago has to be careful about doling out too much money. The Bears have $36,878,225 in cap space, per Spotrac, but they also need offensive line, cornerback and safety help, and after trading Khalil Mack and letting Eddie Goldman walk, they have even more holes to fill on defense.

Smith-Schuster will surely be on a prove-it deal coming off the injury, so there’s more risk-reward there. That said, the risks with him may outweigh the rewards, as he was also limited by injuries in 2019. Kirk has the better upside, but again, overpaying for his services wouldn’t be ideal.

It’s also possible the Bears don’t land either Kirk or Smith-Schuster, but it won’t be long before we find out.

