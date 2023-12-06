Bears Urged to Add ‘More Complete Receiver’ Than Darnell Mooney

With Darnell Mooney heading into free agency next season, current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is becoming a name to watch for the Chicago Bears.

Multiple analysts have listed Brown as a player Chicago could add in 2024 as a potential upgrade over Mooney, including Matt Holder of Bleacher Report.

“Brown could replace the speed Mooney brings to the team’s offense, and the former would also be an upgrade as he’s a more complete receiver with a better track record of success,” Holder wrote on December 4. “‘Hollywood’ is only two years removed from a 1,000-yard campaign and has put up good numbers this season despite the Cardinals’ instability at quarterback.”

Holder isn’t alone. Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron also named Brown as one of six free agents Chicago should pursue in 2024.

“The idea of pairing Brown with DJ Moore and still being in position to get an elite WR in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft and have Tyler Scott at WR4 would give the Bears a strong receiving group that could really give defenses trouble,” Zimmerman wrote. “Brown won’t be cheap, but he won’t have an astronomical number either. The Bears would be able to sign someone of this caliber to replace Darnell Mooney who will want to test free agency rather than remain with the Bears.”

Marquise Brown: Background & Stats

TD Marquise Brown. 49 yards. ✔️ One more yard needed to hit… pic.twitter.com/62XABgJpPi — Cody Brown Bets (@CodyBrownBets) October 9, 2022

Brown, 26, was a first-round draft pick out of Oklahoma for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. He spent his first three years with the Ravens before heading to Arizona. Baltimore traded Brown and a third-round pick to the Cardinals for a first-rounder during the 2022 draft, and he has spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals.

In 13 starts with Arizona this year, Brown has 51 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns. His best numbers came in 2021, when he hauled in 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.

Zimmerman’s contract projection for Brown next offseason is a three-year deal worth $36 million, with $20 million guaranteed. Spotrac has Mooney’s projected market value at just over $10 million per year.

Brown will likely command a higher contract, but would he be an upgrade at WR2 over Mooney?

Would Marquise Brown Be Better for Bears Than Darnell Mooney?

My goodness. This Darnell Mooney catch is nasty. #Bears pic.twitter.com/0ThkCsrPf2 — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) October 9, 2022

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Brown is similar in stature to the 5-10, Mooney, and both have speed, although Brown is a tad faster (Brown ran a 4.27 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. Mooney ran a 4.38).

Brown has also been more productive over his career. He has played one season longer than Mooney, but has found the end zone at a much higher rate. Brown has 28 career TD receptions; Mooney has 11. Brown has averaged 51.3 yards per game over his career; Mooney has averaged 44.4.

Mooney is also having a down year. In 12 games this season, Mooney has 25 receptions for 351 yards and a touchdown. After amassing 1,686 receiving yards and eight TDs over his first two seasons, Mooney’s production has dipped quite a bit. Over his last 24 games, he has 844 yards and has found the end zone three times.

The 2020 fifth-round pick out of Tulane, like Brown, had his best season in 2021, when he caught 81 passes for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns.

While Brown has better stats than Mooney, it can also be argued that the Bears WR is underrated. When he’s targeted regularly, he has shown he can produce.

Mooney has also been targeted just 42 times this season. Brown has been targeted over twice as much (101 times). There’s no question Brown would be a solid addition to Chicago’s WR room. Would he be better for the team than Mooney? Probably, but that’s not a given.

It’ll be interesting to see how Chicago approaches the WR position, as well as how Mooney approaches free agency. Either way, Brown will definitely be a player to watch.