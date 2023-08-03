Yannick Ngakoue Reacts to Signing $10.5 Million Deal With Bears

Yannick Ngakoue is letting the world know — in a subtle way — that he is ready to rush off the edge for the Chicago Bears for the upcoming 2023 season.

Minutes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that the 28-year-old pass rusher would be signing a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Bears for 2023, Ngakoue took to Twitter to share a simple, one-emoji message with his newfound fanbase.

🐻 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) August 4, 2023

The Bears had been widely expected to add another pass rusher to their roster before the start of the regular season given their minor offseason investments in the defensive end position. Ngakoue had also been considered one of the most plausible post-draft options for them over the past few months, becoming more realistic after Chris Emma of 670 The Score reported he had “interest” in signing with Chicago back on July 25.

Now, the Bears have landed their man and done so without needing to make a long-term investment in him. While Ngakoue had previously said he was looking to sign a “multi-year” contract with his next team after playing for four in the past three years, the Bears seem to have won him over with opportunity and guarantees — as Schefter’s report says that his one-year deal with the Bears includes $10 million guaranteed.

“The top available defensive free agent, DE Yannick Ngakoue, is signing a one-year, $10.5 million deal, including $10 million guaranteed with the Chicago Bears,” Schefter tweeted. “His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the deal Thursday night.”