Twitter Reacts to Chicago Bulls Agreeing to Sign Garrett Temple

Getty Garrett Temple

The Chicago Bulls have agreed to sign veteran guard Garrett Temple to a one-year contract worth $5 million, and the response on Twitter is pretty much what you’d expect in 2020.

There’s a mix of objective opinions, but far more negative, knee-jerk reactions.

We live in a world of extremes.

People either drastically oversell concepts by calling it or them god-like, or they completely trash things with any less-than-spectacular qualities. There is no middle.

Unfortunately for the Bulls and Temple, the signing is clearly a middle move, and thus it won’t be properly respected. With that setup, take a look at some of the Twitter reactions to the signing.

It wasn’t all negative. Here are a few tweets from some who are proponents of Temple.

 

The Truth About Garrett Temple

Temple’s greatest qualities are his versatility, experience, size, and professionalism. It’s not an exaggeration when you read that all of Temple’s teammates and coaches love him. Temple is coming off a season that saw him average a career-high 10.3 points. However, Temple only converted 33 percent of his three-point attempts.

Still, he’s regarded as a capable outside shooter who can play either guard spot. He handles the ball well, is sound defensively, and at 6’5″ he has good size for the backcourt. Beyond those tangibles, Temple is regarded as one of the key locker room guys in the NBA, and former teammates like Bradley Beal have sung his praises.

If you pay attention to what the Bulls are doing with their draft pick, Patrick Williams, and now this signing, it’s clear Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley are making an effort to bring in high-character players. Temple has a reputation for being great with young players, and the Bulls roster is chock full of them.

Temple’s Likely Role With the Bulls

Look for Temple to spell Coby White and Zach LaVine at different times, and for him to somewhat lead the way as it pertains to the mentorship for Williams. As long as he knocks down the occasional three, plays solid defense, and handles the ball with care, this will likely be a successful signing for the Bulls.

He’s 34 years old, so Temple isn’t going to be a long-term player in the Bulls’ potential rebuild, but he can certainly play a role in the foundational stage.

