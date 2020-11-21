Twitter Reacts to Chicago Bulls Agreeing to Sign Garrett Temple

The Chicago Bulls have agreed to sign veteran guard Garrett Temple to a one-year contract worth $5 million, and the response on Twitter is pretty much what you’d expect in 2020.

There’s a mix of objective opinions, but far more negative, knee-jerk reactions.

Twitter Reacts to Garrett Temple Signing

We live in a world of extremes.

People either drastically oversell concepts by calling it or them god-like, or they completely trash things with any less-than-spectacular qualities. There is no middle.

Unfortunately for the Bulls and Temple, the signing is clearly a middle move, and thus it won’t be properly respected. With that setup, take a look at some of the Twitter reactions to the signing.

Best thing about Garrett Temple is he was a college teammate of Tyrus Thomas on LSU's 2006 Final Four team. #Bulls — Mike McGraw (@McGrawDHBulls) November 21, 2020

Good for them. I know they’re extremely conscious about making a run for the NBA championship this season – which will be no small task contending with the Chicago Bulls and their new star Garrett Temple. May the best team win! — Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club (@arturasfanclub) November 21, 2020

The Garrett Temple-Otto Porter reunion everyone wanted is happening. https://t.co/to04NmYR16 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 21, 2020

How am I supposed to feel about Garrett Temple. — Steve Parham (@coachSPham) November 21, 2020

All these free agents and the bulls get Garrett Temple😂😂 — Andrew Smith (@DrewFlurryyyy) November 21, 2020

It wasn’t all negative. Here are a few tweets from some who are proponents of Temple.

#Bulls will love #GarrettTemple, as every team he has played for does. Best of luck to him. What a good man. https://t.co/vmyyKT09aC — Greg Logan (@GregLogan1) November 21, 2020

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal recently told NBC Sports Washington that the newest Chicago Bulls guard Garrett Temple is the greatest teammate he has ever had. Beal: "He's a true brother to me, a true mentor." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) November 21, 2020

Garrett Temple is heading to Chicago. I like this fit, especially with veteran leadership for a young Bulls team. https://t.co/VSYYleupro — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) November 21, 2020

The Truth About Garrett Temple

Temple’s greatest qualities are his versatility, experience, size, and professionalism. It’s not an exaggeration when you read that all of Temple’s teammates and coaches love him. Temple is coming off a season that saw him average a career-high 10.3 points. However, Temple only converted 33 percent of his three-point attempts.

Still, he’s regarded as a capable outside shooter who can play either guard spot. He handles the ball well, is sound defensively, and at 6’5″ he has good size for the backcourt. Beyond those tangibles, Temple is regarded as one of the key locker room guys in the NBA, and former teammates like Bradley Beal have sung his praises.

If you pay attention to what the Bulls are doing with their draft pick, Patrick Williams, and now this signing, it’s clear Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley are making an effort to bring in high-character players. Temple has a reputation for being great with young players, and the Bulls roster is chock full of them.

Temple’s Likely Role With the Bulls

Look for Temple to spell Coby White and Zach LaVine at different times, and for him to somewhat lead the way as it pertains to the mentorship for Williams. As long as he knocks down the occasional three, plays solid defense, and handles the ball with care, this will likely be a successful signing for the Bulls.

He’s 34 years old, so Temple isn’t going to be a long-term player in the Bulls’ potential rebuild, but he can certainly play a role in the foundational stage.

