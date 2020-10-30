Strong Indications Bulls Won’t Be Selecting at No. 4 in the NBA Draft

The Chicago Bulls currently have the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but there are some indications they may not stay there.
Arturas Karnisovas Believes There is Depth in This Draft
The Bulls new President of Basketball Operations, Arturas Karnisovas has been lauded for his ability to find top-level NBA talent internationally. That’s why many believe he might be fixated on Deni Avdija at the No. 4 pick.
However, he’s recently made comments about the depth throughout the first round which suggests he may have his eye on another player(s) that he and general manager Marc Eversley project will become as good, if not better players than the more popular guys who might be selected ahead of them.
The Bulls weren’t even invited to the NBA Bubble this past season, which denotes multiple issues with the roster. Can it all be solved with the No. 4 pick and free agency? Probably not, and that’s all the more reason Karnisovas may try to turn this selection into multiple assets.
Trading Down is a Possibility
This approach suggests trading down in the draft is a real possibility. There have been suggested deals that would have Karnisovas swinging a deal with his former team, the Denver Nuggets.
One proposed deal had the Bulls shipping Zach LaVine and the No. 4 pick to the Nuggets for Michael Porter Jr., Bol Bol, Gary Harris, and Denver’s 18th pick. There are some attractive elements of that deal like acquiring talent like Porter Jr. and Bol, but parting with the pick for two unproven players a late pick just doesn’t seem like enough for the Bulls to pull the trigger on that deal.
Perhaps the Bulls wouldn’t have to trade LaVine at this point, and simply giving up the No. 4 pick might be enough to generate a solid return. Most of these concepts are speculative at this point, and we’re not likely to see any rumors with major validity until the second week of November just ahead of the NBA Draft and the start of free agency.
