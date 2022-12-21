Bulls Could Lose Fan-Favorite Starter to Defending Champion Warriors

In a December 19 NBC Sports Chicago story, K.C. Johnson ranked the Chicago Bulls‘ trade assets if they decide that they want to start over. Alex Caruso was ranked No. 3, to which Johnson then revealed that Golden State Warriors are a team that has been linked to Caruso.

“The defensive-minded guard would be a plug-and-play reserve — and closer — for virtually any contender or team serious about making a playoff push. Golden State has been one prominently mentioned rumor.”

The Warriors, who are coming off their fourth championship since 2015, are 15-17, which places them 11th overall in the Western Conference standings. They have also lost Stephen Curry to a shoulder injury and have gone 1-2 without him.

The Warriors’ struggles this season, even before Curry got hurt, has been attributed to their bench. They’ve struggled because their younger players like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman, have been elevated to fill the void left by Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, and Nmanja Bjelica, but they have not replaced what the latter three brought last season.

If traded to the Warriors, Caruso would bring both defense to the league’s 21st-ranked defensive rating – allowing 113.4 points per 100 possessions – and championship experience, as he was a featured role player on the 2020 NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Caruso’s Trade Value

Johnson went on to explain in his article that what helps Caruso’s trade value is his affordable contract while also previewing what the Bulls would likely get back if they traded Caruso alone in a deal with a partner.

“Also boosting Caruso’s value is the reasonable contract he is currently on, which guarantees $9.4 million next season and has only $3 million (of a potential $9.9 million if not waived) due him in 2024-25.

“Unless he is packaged as part of a larger deal, Caruso’s return would likely be a young player and pick because of that contract, his All-Defensive-team-caliber ability to defend at the point of attack and generate deflections and steals, and his playoff experience.”

alex caruso's transition defense is 10/10 but he plays for the bulls so nothing actually matters pic.twitter.com/dNdlhvMh06 — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) December 19, 2022

Until further notice, the Bulls have not signaled that they are not starting over, which means that Caruso will be staying put for the time being, but that could change if they don’t see any reasonable improvement between now and the NBA Trade Deadline. They may not even have to wait that long to make that decision.

Warriors May Include Wiseman in Caruso Trade

An Eastern Conference executive revealed to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that if the Bulls do turn their season around over the next month or so, teams around the league will start presenting offers around the league for Caruso.

“Caruso has a contract that teams like (two years, $19 million after this season) and he is a good piece on a winning team. If we get into mid-January and they have not turned it around, look for a team that sees itself as a contender to make a run for him because he is really only an asset playing a role on a good team,” the exec said.

The exec later revealed what the Warriors could potentially give up for Caruso should he become available.

“If (Chicago) can get some draft capital back for Caruso, and maybe a player, that would suit them,” the exec said. “Even the Warriors, they could send out a young guy, a guy like (James) Wiseman, to get into win-now mode.”