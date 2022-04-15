Analyst Sees Bulls ‘Difference Maker’ Edging Out LeBron James for NBA Honor

The Chicago Bulls have done more this season than just earn their first playoff berth since 2017. They have put the city and themselves back in the spotlight. With that comes recognition from their peers and the basketball world at large.

To that point, NBA.com released the All-NBA picks that some of their writers would make on April 14 and the results will bring a smile to Bulls fans’ faces.

This is a good time to mention these are not official ballots, just who the writers would vote for.

The five-man panel included Steve Aschburner, Shaun Powell, Mark Medina, John Schuhmann, and Michael C. Wright. All of them had Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan on one of their All-NBA teams and that is where things got interesting.

DeRozan’s Big Year

None of the “voters” had DeRozan as a first-team selection. The Bulls’ late-season swoon almost certainly kept this from being a discussion about whether DeRozan should be on the first or second team as opposed to second or third.

He set a career-high with 27.9 points per game on 35.2% from three-point range this year. His 50.4% shooting from the floor and 87.7% from the free-throw line were his second-best marks.

Aschburner knows just what DeRozan has meant to the franchise and city.

“DeMar DeRozan’s team faded but his 13th season, at age 32, changed the culture in Chicago”

DeRozan spoke with ESPN’s Jamal Collier in January about his journey and how his previous time in San Antonio and Toronto have molded him. But it might be what he has said during the week of practice that drives Aschburner’s point home.

DeMar DeRozan on the Bulls’ first-round challenge against the Milwaukee Bucks. pic.twitter.com/QQfa2cRIIu — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) April 12, 2022

DeRozan knows the Bulls are in between a rock and a hard place with the defending champs on deck. They went 0-4 against them in the regular season. He still openly accepts the challenge.

Crown the Man

Aschburner was one of four writers to have DeRozan on the All-NBA Second Team. Naturally, that meant the kind words were not done and DeRozan got even more love from Powell who added some extra context to putting DeRozan on the second team.

“DeMar DeRozan over LeBron James for 2nd team honors might make some folks do a double-take, but DeRozan, who averaged just three points less than LeBron (and played 20 more games), was a difference-maker for the playoff-bound Bulls.”

DeMar DeRozan's final stats: 76 games

27.9 ppg (career-high, 5th in NBA)

50.4 FG% (2nd-best of career)

87.7 FT% (2nd-best of career)

5.2 rpg (tied for 3rd-best avg. of career)

4.9 apg (5th best)

36.1 mpg (most since 2013-14)

.590 TS% (3rd-best of career) — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 11, 2022

James, 37, missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ final five games, eight of their final 10, and appeared in just 56 games this season as he and the team battled through myriad injuries.

He finished the season 0.3 points behind scoring champ Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 32-year-old DeRozan missed just six games all season. As Powell points out, DeRozan wasn’t far off of James’ scoring pace and, more importantly, was a “difference-maker” for a team going to the playoffs. This stat from Aschburner further illustrates Powell’s point.

“LeBron James’ individual results were remarkable yet irrelevant. For instance, he scored 30+ points 34 times; the Lakers went 16-18.”

The Bulls went 19-9 when DeRozan scored at least 30 points in a game this season, per Stat Muse.

A Consistent Theme

DeRozan’s career year was a direct factor for Wright. He gave a nod to the incredible seasons both James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant had. But he also acknowledged that they simply missed too many games to garner a spot over more durable stars with comparable production.

“Despite incredible 2021-22 campaigns from James and Durant, the superstars sat out of a combined 53 games. Meanwhile, the players ahead of them put together career years, especially the 32-year-old DeRozan, who finished with his highest scoring average in 13 seasons.”

James averaged his points on 61.9% true shooting with 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Durant put up 29.9 points, 7.4 boards, and 6.4 assists on 63.4% true shooting for the Nets who earned the seven-seed in the East by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 12.

They will face the second-seeded Boston Celtics in a series that tips off at 3:30 PM EST, right before the Bulls’ 6:30 PM EST start on April 17.

DeMar DeRozan took 741 midrange FGAs this season, which was 241 more than the next closest player in Devin Booker. He shot 47% on those looks, which was 2nd-best among players who shot at least 300 midrange FGAs, per NBA Stats (Durant was 1st). Crazy volume. Crazy efficiency. pic.twitter.com/dAkpY7aiGb — Bleacher Nation Bulls (@BN_Bulls) April 12, 2022

Medina was the only one that put DeRozan on the third All-NBA team but he still acknowledged the heavy lifting the one-time MVP candidate had to do.

“…even if James deserved recognition for ranking second in scoring (30.3), he missed too many games (26) while the Lakers could not even make the Play-In Tournament. DeRozan, Siakam, Towns, and Young all played winning basketball while keeping their team in playoff contention as either a low seed or a Play-In candidate.”

This would be the third time DeRozan has been named to an All-NBA team having been a second-teamer in 2018 and a member of the third team in 2017. Again, though, these are not the official votes which are announced later in the postseason.

It does go to show that at least some in the NBA world still feel that availability is the most important ability.