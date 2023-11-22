Analyst Floats Former Top-10 Pick as ‘Buy-Low’ Trade Target for Bulls

As their season continues to unfold, the Chicago Bulls’ plans could very well change several times. Mired in trade rumors involving Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso right now, a winning streak would quiet the naysayers, even if only a little bit. If they stay on their current trajectory, however, plans for the future will need to take precedence over this season.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report offers a trade target that could allow them to do both, though.

“The Bulls aren’t in the position to aggressively pursue anyone, but they should be looking around for buy-low candidates,” Buckley wrote on November 21. “Jonathan Kuminga immediately comes to mind.”

Kuminga, 21, was the No. 7 overall pick of the draft by the Golden State Warriors in 2021. He is averaging a career-high 11.9 points with 3.3 rebounds per game.

He is shooting an abysmal 18.8% from beyond the arc this season, and he is a career 33.6% shooting from long distance. But he shot 37% from deep last season and is shooting a career-best 71.7% at the free throw line. Kuminga is also a strong and athletic finisher around the rim, connecting on 71.1% of his looks in the restricted area, per NBA.com.

Teams may have a tough time prying him loose from Golden State.

Warriors Nearing Crossroads With Jonathan Kuminga

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Kuminga could seek a trade if he didn’t have a larger role.

“Golden State will need to decide whether Kuminga will receive a full-time role moving forward,” Charania wrote on May 12. “If not, league sources say the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft will want to be somewhere he can play more.”

Kuminga’s minutes are slightly lower on a per-game basis this season. And, with the team 7-8 at this point in the season, there is a growing outside belief that the situation could reach a breaking point before too long. The Warriors, champions in 2021-22, could be nearing a crossroads with Kuminga according to a Western Conference assistant coach.

“[Kuminga]’s got to put it together this year,” the coach said, per Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney on November 18. If not, they’ve got to talk more seriously about a Jonathan Kuminga trade.”

Perhaps the Bulls could land him as part of a larger deal with the Warriors.

Warriors Were Interested in Trade for Bulls Star

“I know for sure the Warriors really wanted Alex Caruso,” ESPN NBA insider Zach Lowe said during “The Lowe Post” podcast on February 14. “I don’t think there was anything close to a deal there.”

The Bulls are not inclined to move Caruso at this juncture, though, per NBC Sports Chicago Bulls insider K.C. Johnson.

“Seeing Alex Caruso speculation almost daily, now tied to Bulls potentially having “fire sale” if LaVine is dealt,” Johnson posted on X on November 16. “FWIW, Bulls have rebuffed all Caruso overtures in past and, at least as of now, I’ve heard nothing to indicate they have interest in dealing him.”

Things could certainly change, though, especially if the Bulls cannot right the ship amid an already tumultuous season. Caruso, 29, is one of the NBA’s best bargains in Year 3 of a four-year, $36.9 million contract.

It could take a lot to convince the Bulls to part with him. But Kuminga could help.