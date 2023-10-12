Analyst Urges Bulls to Bail on Zach LaVine, Trade for Former MVP

The Chicago Bulls thought they had solved their point guard issues when they traded for Lonzo Ball. But, after three knee surgeries in the last two years, it is far from certain that he will ever take the floor for the franchise again.

He has been adamant that he will return. However, the reality is the Bulls have been unable to maintain a high level of performance on a consistent basis.

Drastic measures could be in order.

“Even with three high-level individual offensive players in Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević, the Chicago Bulls only managed 113.8 points per 100 possessions in 2022-23,” wrote Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report on October 11. “Years ago, that mark would’ve been fine, but it gave them the league’s 24th-ranked offense last season.

“And with starting point guard Lonzo Ball reportedly set to miss his second straight campaign recovering from a knee injury, the Bulls could use a table-setter like [James] Harden to put the offense in better alignment.”

Bulls get:

– James Harden

76ers get:

– Zach LaVine

– 2027 first-round pick

The framework above would shave more than $4.4 million off of the Bulls’ bottom line. But the Sixers could ask for more given Harden’s credentials.

He is a 10-time All-Star and the 2017-18 Most Valuable Player among many other accolades.

Harden is in the final year of a two-year, $68 million contract and is at odds with Sixers president Daryl Morey. Harden has requested a trade with his preferred destination being the Los Angeles Clippers but nothing has come to fruition potentially leading to an untenable situation as the regular season draws closer.

The 34-year-old Harden averaged 21 points and led the league with 10.7 assists, adding 6.1 rebounds and shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc last season. Harden’s efficiency would have ranked second among the Bulls’ rotation.

His 7.2 attempts were just the seventh-most of his career but would have led the Bulls last season.

Bulls’ Zach LaVine Posts Picture With Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey

The Bulls have pushed continuity publicly but leaks of their gauging trade interest in LaVine this offseason. One of the teams they were said to have been in contact with is the Sixers, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson.

LaVine has largely brushed off the trade rumors, noting that he remains committed to the Bulls even if he could do without the chatter.

He also got some Sixers fans interested by posting a picture with rising star Tyrese Maxey.

LaVine is in the second year of a five-year, $215 million contract, a point of contention for potential suitors concerned about his long-term health with multiple knee injuries that required surgery including ahead of last season. He did make 77 starts last season, the most he has made in his Bulls tenure.

The two-time All-Star averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 37.5% from three-point range last season but he had to shrug off a slow start to do it. If he gets off to a fast start, that may alleviate some of the lingering concerns.

Zach LaVine, Bulls Focused on Building

Acquiring Harden – who has requested trades from three separate organizations since the start of the 2020-21 season – would be the opposite of the message Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has pushed.

LaVine has backed up his words, organizing team activities and generally remaining a part of the group as they ventured to Nashville for training camp.

Ayo teasing Zach for bringing his clubs to Top Golf. #Bulls #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/4djgJzL8C8 — Josh Buckhalter (@JoshGBuck) October 4, 2023

If the Bulls were solely focused on trying to maximize this season, they might opt for this admittedly risky route. But all signs point to them continuing their methodical buildout of whatever they ultimately envision for this roster which does not seem like a fit for them or Harden.