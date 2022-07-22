New Bulls Acquisition Called ‘Burnt Toast’

The Chicago Bulls‘ offseason moves aren’t getting a ton of respect. One of the first and biggest acquisitions the Bulls made this offseason was signing backup center Andre Drummond to a two-year, $6.5 million deal.

Drummond has a player option for the second season worth $3.36 million. Despite being a strong rebounder and interior presence his entire career, SB Nation’s Alex Kirschenbaum referred to Chicago’s new big man as “burnt toast,” meaning he’s all washed up.

I think Andre Drummond is burnt toast, especially if playing for a non-contender like the Bulls. Maybe AKME saw something differently to give him above the minimum https://t.co/rAFgw53DtH — BlogABull.com (@BullsBlogger) July 21, 2022

Kirschenbaum called this “one of the most disappointing offseasons in recent Bulls history.” That’s a blunt take, but is there more than meets the eye here.

Did We Hear the Same Type of Criticism Last Offseason?

No one expects Drummond or Goran Dragic, the Bulls’ other veteran signing, to be as good as DeMar DeRozan was in 2021-22. However, didn’t we hear similar complaints about the Bulls’ offseason around this time last year?

Almost no one thought the Bulls would be as good as they were last season before injuries to Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso took a major toll on the team’s depth.

Drummond is still a stellar rebounder. In just 22 minutes per night with the Brooklyn Nets, Drummond snagged 10.3 boards per game while scoring 11.3 points per contest. Considering that the Bulls will only need him to come in and provide a little less action per night, there is a chance his toughness, inside presence, and rebounding can spark Chicago’s second unit.

Drummond could also be playing for his next contract. He has a player option for the 2023-24 season. He’s still only 28 years old. If he has a big year in 2022-23, he could elect to become a free agent in hopes of signing a bigger deal beginning the following season.

That motivation could work in the Bulls’ favor. While Drummond may not be the splashy move many hoped to see, nothing about his recent production suggests he deserves to be referred to as “burnt toast.”

Bulls Notes and Quotes

Zach LaVine Putting in the “Unseen Hours”

Bulls’ new max-player Zach LaVine is the focus of a new Twitter post featuring a video of one of his recent workouts. Pure Sweat posted this tweet with the hashtag #unseen hours.

It looks like LaVine is working on the video’s one-dribble pull-up jump shot. Could DeRozan’s mid-range game be having a major impact on LaVine? Many Bulls fans will hope so, as it would likely be helpful if LaVine started hunting a pet shot and ways to score the ball a little easier.

DeRozan’s Kobe Bryant Shoe Collection Ranked

Pat Benson of Fan Nation took on an interesting task. He ranked the Top-10 Kobe Bryant sneakers DeRozan wore during the 2021-22 NBA season.

DeRozan’s relationship with Bryant dates back to when he was a teenager working out with the late Los Angeles Lakers legend. His array of Bryant sneakers was unrivaled across the league. Because DeRozan had such an excellent season with the Bulls last year, this aspect of his persona got even more attention.

In case you’re wondering, Benson rated the Nike Kobe 8 “What the Kobes” No. 1 on the list.

DeRozan wore the colorful shoes twice last season and averaged 27.5 points per game in those contests.