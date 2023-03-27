Anthony Davis Sends Ominous Warning After Bulls Beat Lakers

If they aren’t careful, the Chicago Bulls could have a repeat of their home-and-home with the Philadelphia 76ers on their hands when the Los Angeles Lakers come to the United Center.

“I’m not getting discouraged,” Lakers star Anthony Davis said via the ‘NBA Interviews’ YouTube channel. “Obviously, we want to win that game. We got another one you’ll get the same team Wednesday, and look to get some get-back.”

Davis and Bulls guard Patrick Beverley had somewhat of a back-and-forth after the latter said he wanted to things more difficult for the Lakers who, like the Bulls, are trying to secure their spot in the Play-In Tournament or better. A native of Chicago like the outspoken Beverley, Davis told the Bulls’ guard to “come and try it”.

Beverley did just that and let the Lakers know they did him wrong afterward.

“If I’m a spoon, [Bulls head coach Billy Donovan] is using me as a spoon,” Beverley said of his fit with his new squad, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “The Lakers, you know, I was a spoon and they used me as a fork.”

For all of the respective playoff implications of the game, neither team moved in either direction with the outcome.

It does set up Wednesday’s tilt and Davis thinks it’s pretty clear what the Bulls want to do.

“We knew that they were going to start doubling on the post,” Davis said. “Sometimes they didn’t, and I was able to score. Times they did, I was able to swing it to a guy for an open three or swing-swing to a guy for an open three. So, just wanted to double, get the ball out of my hands. And I think guys made shots. They’re packed to paint team. So even on picking rolls with me rolling, the pocket is not there. They have five guys in the paint. They’re 30th in giving up three-point attempts or something like that. So they want guys to shoot, they don’t want them to score in the paint. Think they’re number one in defensive points in the paint or something like that. So, make shots and find other ways to get the ball.”

Bulls Must Learn From Their Past

The Bulls traveled to Philadelphia and got a 109-105 win in double-overtime after fouling Joel Embiid out in the extra time. But they came back home and lost 116-91 to the same team minus James Harden the second time, baiting Embiid into just one personal foul.

After the game, Donovan harkened back to their Game 3 loss versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs last season.

“I feel like it was the same thing, you go down and win in Philly, Donovan said via Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. It was a hard-fought game, double overtime. And, it started from the beginning, getting down whatever it was – 17-nothing, 17-to-1, 19-to-3 – and we were just constantly playing catch-up…You know they’re going to come back and respond. That’s what good teams do.”

To avoid a third such repeat, they need to heed Alex Caruso’s message from after Game 2.

Lakers Should be Rooting for Bulls

Despite Davis’ assertion that he is looking for some “get-back”, there is a reason for him and the Lakers to root for the Bulls, if only for one night.

The Clippers face the Bulls as losers of three of their last five outings. L.A. will be without star wing Paul George and potentially Norman Powell, both substantial losses. But they still have Kawhi Leonard who was averaging 29.5 points on 70% true shooting with 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.9 steals over the 11 games prior to his last outing.