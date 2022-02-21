Proposed Trade Sees Bulls Landing Lakers’ $189 Million Superstar

The Chicago Bulls have had a great regular season so far. The team is off to a 38-21 start and is currently tied with the Miami Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference.
A huge part of the Bulls’ success this season has been the terrific off-season that they had. The team was able to land All-Star DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso. They also got possibly the steal of the 2021 NBA draft in getting Ayo Dosunmu with the 38th overall pick.
Right now it looks like the Bulls were the big winners in the summer of 2021. With that in mind, it’s fair to wonder what the team might be thinking for the 2022 offseason, and whether they could be thinking big–very big.
Another Big Move?
While this season has certainly been a success so far for the Bulls, might they consider trying to land another star this Summer? One NBA executive told Heavy.com that he thinks they could be a potential landing spot for Lakers big man Anthony Davis:
Chicago is the one place I can see AD saying, ‘OK, if you are going to trade me, send me home.’ He has always wanted to play for the Bulls. That is not a big secret. He wants to do something for his city. If you are Chicago, I do not see how you don’t make an offer, at least feel it out.But you would have to send DeMar DeRozan back. Plus I’d say either Pat Williams or Coby White. and if it is White, then a draft pick, too. I think that is something that would at least have a chance because the Lakers can say, ‘Well he wanted to go home,’ then let his injuries be Chicago’s problem. I like DeRozan and LeBron together, you get Coby White and you flip the pick for a vet? It is not a bad deal for the Lakers, either.
Would the Bulls do it?
