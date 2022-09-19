Ex-Bulls Starter Officially Signs With Eastern Conference Rival

When the Chicago Bulls let Ryan Arcidiacono walk ahead of the 2021-22 season and the baller failed to secure a spot during camp with the Boston Celtics, it was anyone’s guess when he’d be getting another shot in the Association. In the end, though, the baller wasn’t waiting long for a new gig.

Arcidiacono landed with the New York Knicks on a 10-day contract in January, eventually earning a rest-of-season deal with the club. Over his three-month run in the Big Apple, he appeared in 10 games and averaged 1.6 points and 0.8 rebounds per contest in limited action.

Regardless, he seems to have made an impression on Leon Rose and Co. Either that or he’s benefiting from being the college teammate of Knicks point-man Jalen Brunson.

In any case, Arcidiacono looks to be heading back to New York to tip off 2022-23. Per an announcement over the weekend, the baller has come to an agreement on a new contract with the Knicks. No terms were revealed on the pact, but it’s likely a non-guaranteed camp deal for the 28-year-old.

Arcidiacono Was a Fixture With the Bulls Across Multiple Seasons

Despite having a storybook collegiate run at Villanova — where he won an NCAA title alongside Brunson in 2016 — Arcidiacono went undrafted that summer. After shooting the lights out in the G League the following season, though, he was able to secure a two-way deal with the Bulls for 2017-18.

He would remain with the club for the next four seasons, through 2021.

Arcidiacono largely made the most of his opportunities in the Windy City, particularly during the 2018-19 campaign when he started 32 games. In doing so, he averaged 6.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest, connecting on 37.3% of his triples along the way.

The 6-foot-3 guard was thought to be up for a fifth go-round prior to last season. Alas, Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas ultimately declined his $3 million option. After failing to earn a spot on the main roster with the Celtics, he wound up as an affiliate player in Maine.

