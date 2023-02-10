Bulls Exec Clears Air After Another Quiet Trade Deadline

Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.

That phrase, made famous by Frank Robinson in a 1973 interview for Times Magazine on free agency in baseball, also aptly describes the Chicago Bulls as they were unable to make anything happen at the trade deadline despite being linked to plenty of names as the day wore on. They were linked to Cam Reddish but the New York Knicks traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers as well as Matisse Thybulle who went to Portland as well from the Philadelphia 76ers.

“We were pretty active at the trade deadline, it just didn’t seem there were deals to make to improve this group,” said Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas in his first official press conference since media day. “And, at the end of the day, we decided to go with this group for the next 28 games.”

The Bulls – one of two teams not to make a trade since the end of January – are still being linked to point guards John Wall and Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz, respectively, should either secure a buyout.

But, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, that was not the only reason the Bulls didn’t pick a direction even if it meant becoming sellers.

It was a quiet trade deadline for the Bulls. NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Chicago's inactivity at the deadline. pic.twitter.com/2JK0Y8Lx4I — Stadium (@Stadium) February 9, 2023

Karnisovas essentially confirmed that they view the East as open with Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) and Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks) now traded from the fifth-seeded Brooklyn Nets in a pair of blockbusters 48 hours apart.

“I think, if we would have pulled it out the [104-89 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on February 7] we would have been in the eight-spot. So there is still wiggle room, there is some parity in the East. I think the trade deadline kind of shifted some quality more towards West…There’s a chance to compete in the Eastern Conference and there’s a lot of teams that are good. But they are just clutched all together so I think there’s a chance there the next 28 games.”

The Nets beat the Bulls 116-106 hours after the deadline passed without their newest additions Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson or breakout big man Nic Claxton for the affair.

No KD, no Kyrie, no Nic Claxton, no Mikal or Cam Johnson. Nets still embarrass the Bulls. Bulls go 5/26 from three. Team looks great, no need to make any sort of move whatsoever, "continuity" will take this group where it needs to go 👍 East is opening up for the Bulls alright pic.twitter.com/cyn1Mce3Zh — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) February 10, 2023

“What’s the saying when you get married,” asked DeMar DeRozan rhetorically, per Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. “Through sickness and health you stick through it. That’s how I look at it when I’m with a group of guys. Through sickness and health, ‘til death do us part.”

DeRozan finished the night with 14 points on 5-for-13 shooting adding six assists.

He and teammate Zach LaVine (38 points, 16-for-25 FG) have clashed stylistically on the floor without teammate Lonzo Ball. Unfortunately for them and the Bulls, Ball has been described as “not even close” by head coach Billy Donovan – who has also clashed with LaVine – while Karnisovas said the next official update will come after the All-Star break.

Here's a fun thought – when the Bulls officially rule Lonzo Ball out for the remainder of the season in a few weeks, if he plays in the season opener next October, it will be 21 months between NBA games for the point guard. — Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) February 10, 2023

Chicago is four games out of the six seed and just one half-game out of 11th, to Karnisovas’ point about the East being jumbled. It also should be noted that Donovan received a multi-year contract extension before the season possibly signaling the organization’s attachment to Karnisovas amid such mediocre results.

This is also the second trade deadline period with little to no activity with their only modifications to the group put together two summers ago coming in the form of buyouts (Tristan Thomson) and bargain hunting in free agency this past summer (Goran Dragic and Andre Drummond) also after coming close but failing to land any of their top targets.

Bulls Best Options

The Bulls are said to be a team to keep an eye on with the buyout market heating up between now and March 1. Among the potential cut candidate, Wall and Westbrook could both address the current lack of a playmaker.

But they were also both traded from teams chasing titles and looking for upgrades, how much can they possibly elevate a clearly flawed Bulls squad?

#Bulls made no trades.

Their stars play no defense.

They have nobody to make a 3.

They have no true point guard.

Their coach doesn’t trust their max player.

Besides that, all is good! @LRiddickESPN told us #dabears will get a haul for #1 pick. https://t.co/p9AQ51lBse — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) February 10, 2023

NBC Sports Chicago Bulls insider K.C. Johnson notes Karnisovas’ emphasis on trying to be active and says that could hint at looming activity this coming offseason. Whether it begins on April 9 upon completion of their final regular season game – a showdown with the Detroit Pistons – or sometime thereafter will determine just how much activity and which way they decide to go.

“This trade deadline showed us that we have a lot of good players and we’ve got a lot of value around the league,” Karnisovas said.