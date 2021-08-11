Bulls Rookie Unconcerned About Minutes Despite Crowded Backcourt

When the 2021-22 NBA season officially gets underway, backcourt depth will be the least of the Chicago Bulls’ concerns.

Prior to free agency, the Bulls already had a solid backcourt pairing in All-Star guard in Zach LaVine and 2019 draftee Coby White — even if they weren’t necessarily going to play alongside each other moving forward. Come the start of free agency, Chicago also added Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

There’s also two-way player Devon Dotson as well as Javonte Green, who re-signed with the Bulls on a two-year deal per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Not counting the Bulls’ 2021 draftee Ayo Dosunmu, they already have six guards. It makes for a deep but crowded backcourt, which could make getting minutes difficult for the rookie guard. But that hasn’t deterred him.

Following the Bulls’ 92-89 Summer League victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, Dosunmu spoke to the media via Zoom and acknowledged the plethora of backcourt talent the Bulls have.

“Coach (Billy) Donovan, he loves to play a lot of three-guard offenses,” said Dosunmu, who has also done research on his new team, as reported by NBC Sports Chicago. “I know if I just play hard and bring a lot of energy, then I know (playing time) will take care of itself.”

Defense, in particular, could be what gets him on the court.

Defensive-Minded Dosunmu

In Tuesday night’s Summer League win, Dosunmu used his defense to help the Bulls come back and secure the victory following a 22-point deficit. He posted 10 points and was one of three Bulls to score in double figures. But his standout statistic from the victory was his game-high 4 steals.

Ayo steal ➡️ Ayo slam! pic.twitter.com/S79a8MIjsY — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 11, 2021

During the postgame media session, the guard from Illinois mentioned that defense is “all effort” — something within the player’s control. In addition to amassing steals, Dosunmu also showed off his defensive prowess by fighting through screens on the defensive end.

“I feel that’s a skill you have to have,” the Chicago native said. “You have to have the body, be able to absorb the contact and get through the screens and just play hard.”

Ayo Dosunmu has really ignited the Bulls in the second half for a big comeback, mostly on defense and by being aggressive in transition. That's his identity in the NBA. — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) August 11, 2021

Dosunmu’s play in transition was also a key aspect that helped the Bulls make a comeback. According to Mark Schanowski of Stadium and ABC 7 Chicago, it’s another quality of his game that could get Dosunmu minutes as a rookie.

Ayo Dosunmu's defensive play really turned the game around in the 3rd quarter. His ability to push the ball in transition should earn the rookie some playing time early in the season while Coby White rehabs from shoulder surgery. — Mark Schanowski (@MarkSchanowski) August 11, 2021

Praise from Patrick

Second-year forward Patrick Williams had nothing but good things to say regarding his new teammate after the Bulls’ Summer League win.

“He just plays so hard,” Patrick Wiilliams said of Dosunmu. “He just flies all over the court. Offensively, he gets to the cup at will. He’s really good at thinking the game. He’s one of the more vocal players that we have on the team, even as a rookie. Just nothing but praise from him.”

That willingness to be vocal was seen right away.

Dosunmu, who has been starting in Summer League, had his struggles in the Bulls’ offseason opener — as did the team as a whole. The rookie scored six points, going just 2-for-8 from the field. But his being vocal throughout that first game was a positive, especially for a rookie.

