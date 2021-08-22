Chicago-Born Bulls Rookie Strikes Down Derrick Rose Hall of Fame Debate

It’s a no-brainer that Bulls rookie and Chicago native Ayo Dosunmu would be a Derrick Rose defender.

Dosunmu was 11 years old when Rose captivated the NBA with his 2011 NBA MVP performance. Dosunmu played high school ball just four miles from Rose’s alma mater on the South Side and, selected No. 38 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, joins Rose as the only Chicago-born players drafted by the Bulls since 1985.

So when it came to a social media post questioning the legitimacy of Rose as a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Dosunmu’s response had an air of sarcasm.

“Is the sky blue,” Dosunmu wrote in a caption sharing the viral Instagram Post.

.#Bulls rookie and Chicago native Ayo Dosunmu's reaction to whether Derrick Rose is a first-ballot HOFer "Is the sky blue 🤧" pic.twitter.com/E7HTvBm3lP — Trevor Squire (@trevordsquire) August 21, 2021

Derrick Rose’s Odds at Hall of Fame

The answer may be clear to Dosunmu, however, the 21-year-old is wearing Rose-colored glasses as a Chicagoan.

Basketball Reference’s Hall of Fame Probability tool, which uses player’s career stats, achievements and awards, tabbed Rose with an 11.9% chance of making the Hall of Fame currently.

Rose has three All-Star appearances to his name and has averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 12 seasons in the league.

Ten players have made the Hall of Fame with lesser odds, however, none played the majority of their careers in the modern NBA.

Dosunmo Shines in Summer League

Dosunmo shined in college as a versatile guard who can contribute on both sides of the floor.

Dosunmo, the son of Nigerian immigrants, stayed home by choosing to play at Illinois in college. He shined in college as a versatile guard, leading the Illini to their first No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament since 2005. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game his senior season.

“He does a little bit of everything,” Karnišovas said on draft night. “He does a lot of scoring. He (averages) 5 assists and 6 rebounds, steals. He’s versatile, long, 6-10 wingspan, 6-5 (height). So he has size. He’s a combo guard. We rely on versatility and that’s what we’re looking forward to see.”

Dosunmo was ranked the consensus No. 14 prospect by CBS Sports upon entering the draft, making his selection in the second round a steal for Chicago.

“I know I’m a first-round talent. But you can’t (ever know) what God has planned for you,” Dosunmo said. “God wanted me to play for my city. So that’s what I’m going to do. I’m embracing it.”

Dosunmo’s game transferred well in Summer League. He averaged 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game.