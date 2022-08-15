Bulls Rising Star Poised for ‘Significant Leap’ Next Season

This summer has seen several Chicago Bulls players take management’s faith in them to heart and, among them, Ayo Dosunmu could be poised for a breakout. We have been inundated with offseason workouts and open-run videos with a healthy helping of pro-am heroics mixed in.

The second-year point guard has been right there every step of the way drawing attention recently for his improved physique.

Chicago is relying on improved health and improvements from Patrick Williams.

But the Chicago native has also proven to be a vital part of this team’s success. His offseason work – along with some factors beyond his control – could see him take his game to an even higher level next season.

Dosunmu the ‘Obvious’ Starter

Dosunmu was the 38th-overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft. But due to several injuries ahead of him, he wound up starting 40 games, the fifth most on the Bulls. His 77 appearances led the team.

This year, he will have a role from the outset. But what that is could largely dependent on those around him, writes Morten Jensen for Sports Illustrated.

“Assuming [Lonzo] Ball isn’t healthy to start the year, Dosunmu should be the obvious point guard replacement. The 22-year-old started 40 games last year and averaged over 27 minutes, frequently playing the point guard position. He even racked up over 10 assists four times, and had a five-game stretch where he dished 9.8 times per game.”

Ayo Dosunmu is the first rookie in NBA history to have 20 points, 10 assists and 90% FG in a single game. pic.twitter.com/OPgOm1FtrD — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 16, 2022

ESPN’s Jamal Collier reported that there was some optimism coming from Ball’s camp that he would be ready for the regular season opener. He speculated that the Bulls could be slow-playing it with Ball to ensure he is fully healthy.

But NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson said his availability for training camp remains unclear.

Dosunmu’s Potential ‘Significant Leap’

Dosunmu’s age – he will turn 23 before the All-Star break – was one of the reasons why he slid in the draft as he did. But he took full advantage of the minutes put in front of him with Billy Donovan noting how much he progressed as the season wore on.

That, Jensen says, showed plenty about the former University of Illinois star.

“Dosunmu also proved to be a highly capable point-of-attack defender and an efficient shooter off the ball. At 6’5, Dosunmu even helped out on the glass, grabbing five or more rebounds 17 times.”

He will need to do more, though, to see his potential “significant leap” come to reality. And it could happen naturally.

“For one, Dosunmu was low on the shot-taking totem pole. With DeMar DeRozan likely not repeating his 27.9-point scoring average, the time for Aggressive Dosunmu is upon us. Secondly, if no Ball, Dosunmu should start, play 30-plus minutes per game, and be given the green light to assert himself offensively, as to really round him out as a player.”

DeRozan’s magical run last season was spurred in part out of necessity with injuries suffered by Zach LaVine which sapped some of the two-time All-Star’s effectiveness. But the former taking a step back should be a part of the plan anyway with (almost) everyone healthy.

Dosunmu should be better prepared for the rigors of the NBA season with his new look which should only serve him well defensively.

His improvement from his impressive rookie season is necessary if the Bulls want to take a step forward. But if he can make major strides in terms of impact, their lives will be a lot easier with or without Ball in the lineup.

“It’s circumstantial,” says Jensen, “but definitely realistic.”

Dosunmu is Bulls’ Best Option

The Bulls signed Goran Dragic as an insurance policy. Jensen says that he, like many of the Bulls’ other options, is not a better fit for the role than Dosunmu. Aside from players thriving in their intended roles, there are age and consistency concerns as well.

That will all have to be taken into consideration.

“Take into account the Bulls like Alex Caruso coming off the bench, Dalen Terry being a rookie, Goran Dragić being 78 years old, and that the Coby White experience isn’t likely to last for more than this coming season, and suddenly you can see the path for Dosunmu to get his chance.”

Play

The STEAL of the Draft | Ayo Dosunmu Rookie NBA Season Highlights | Chicago Bulls For more exclusive videos, please subscribe to our channel or visit Bulls.com —ADD US ON: INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/chicagobulls/ FACEBOOK: facebook.com/chicagobulls TWITTER: twitter.com/chicagobulls SNAPCHAT: snapchat.com/add/chicagobulls LINKEDIN: linkedin.com/company/chicagobulls 2022-06-17T13:30:00Z

But this is not simple a case of a player simply being the best of a bad bunch. Dosunmu has far outplayed his draft position earning a second-team All-Rookie selection.

One league executive told Heavy’s Sean Deveney that he had made White expendable. The Bulls tried to move White but will instead try to rebuild his value ahead of the deadline and explore trade options then.

Still, what Dosunmu has been able to do despite being so overlooked is no small. But perhaps his encore can be even better.