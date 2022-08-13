Bulls Ayo Dosunmu Looks Chiseled in Workout Images

What kind of workout regiment has Ayo Dosunmu been on this offseason?

It’s unclear, but whatever he’s been doing is drawing rave reviews, and the second-year guard looks chiseled in an image that was recently posted by 3T Workouts on Instagram.

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu has been putting serious work this offseason! (Picture via 3tworkouts/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/4XCW6jftl9 — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 13, 2022

Dosunmu is coming off a surprising first year with the Chicago Bulls. After being drafted in the second round in 2021, Dosunmu was pressed into extended duty following injuries to Coby White, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso.

During his rookie season, Dosunmu averaged 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 37.6% from three-point range. His performance landed him a spot on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

Dosunmu Has Had “a Monster Offseason”

Dosunmu didn’t rest on his laurels or approach the offseason as if he was satisfied with his first taste of professional success. According to multiple accounts, Dosunmu has had a great offseason. NBC Sports’ KC Johnson said he was told Dosunmu has had a “monster” summer; Chicago sports reported Daniel Greenberg captured the quote.

“I keep hearing from multiple people that Ayo Dosunmu is having a monster offseason.”

– @KCJHoop on the Bulls Talk Podcast — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 26, 2022

The organization has undoubtedly checked in with Dosunmu during the offseason. They will get an even stronger indication of where he is when training camp begins in a few weeks.

Bulls management didn’t make a ton of splashy moves in the offseason. Instead, Arturas Karnisovas preached “continuity” with the roster as one of the positives heading into the 2022-23 season. Perhaps the expected improvements of Dosunmu and third-year forward Patrick Williams are a part of that concept.

Will the Bulls’ New Blood Be Enough For Them to Build On Last Year?

From a new blood standpoint, the Bulls drafted guard Dalen Terry out of Arizona as potential insurance if they part ways with White. There’s also the addition of veteran center Andre Drummond and point guard Goran Dragic to the mix for depth, and there may be at least one more veteran addition to the front court.

If Dragic’s performance with the Slovenian National Team is any indication, he still has something left in the tank.

Oh Dragic out here Hooping Hooping 👀👀 He finished with 28 points today for Slovenia & had the Game Winning Shot pic.twitter.com/A8zR4ygmjM — Locked On Bulls (@LockedOnBulls) August 12, 2022

Add in what Bulls Nation hopes will be a healthier season for Ball, Caruso, and Zach LaVine, something close to the spectacular year they got from DeMar DeRozan last season, and hopefully a bounce-back shooting year from Nikola Vucevic, and Chicago could be factors in the Eastern Conference.

The trepidation with this formula is the number of moving parts in the equation. There are a ton of variables. Quite honestly, based on what we saw from Dosunmu as a player and what we’re hearing and seeing from his work this summer, his development is the least of the worries. There is every reason to believe he will continue to develop and make an even bigger impact.

The health of Ball and the potential frontcourt depth issues are the biggest concerns. Chicago will have to find a legitimate option to back up Williams at the power forward spot. Nonetheless, this image of Dosunmu and the belief that he has had an excellent summer is still exciting for Bulls fans looking forward to the 2022-23 season.