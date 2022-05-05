Bulls Rookie Soars in Analysts 2021 NBA Re-draft

With the 2022 NBA offseason in full swing for the Chicago Bulls, the team faces a lot of uncertainty this summer. All-Star Zach LaVine is an unrestricted and has said he intends to enjoy the process, but is open to returning to the Bulls.

LaVine’s decision will ultimately be what shapes the Bulls’ decisions this offseason. If LaVine stays then the team will likely just try to add complementary pieces around the Bulls’ current core. However, if LaVine leaves then the team will have to be aggressive in trying to replace him.

The Bulls were aggressive last offseason adding DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso in free agency. The team also might’ve gotten the steal of the draft in rookie Ayo Dosunmu, who fell to them at the 38th overall pick.

Steal of the Draft

The Bulls definitely struck gold with Dosunmu falling to them at that spot in the draft. His performance this season is getting recognized, in a new article, The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie did a re-draft of the 2021 NBA Draft after seeing each player’s rookie season. In his re-draft, Dosunmu moves all the way up to the number 20 overall selection.

Dosunmu crashes into the first round largely on the back of his defense and efficient, steady play. He was an impact bench player for a playoff Bulls team this season because he could step in and guard tough opposing perimeter players for 27 minutes a night. Offensively, the numbers look good as he averaged nine points and three assists while shooting 52 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3, but I think some of what we’re seeing from his minutes in the playoffs are why I have a bit of hesitation with him being a long-term starter. Opposing teams do not really respect him as a shooter or as an offensive player. He’s a reluctant shooter right now, and he needs to add higher volume to continue to make an impact. But regardless, this was a killer pick for the Bulls, taking a player at No. 38 whom I have now as a top-20 guy in the class, someone I would consider giving a second-team All-Rookie team vote given how useful he was on a good team this year.

If Dosunmu had been selected with the 20th pick he would’ve been drafted by the Atlanta Hawks. Fortunately for the Bulls, the Illinois product and Chicago native fell in their lap at 38.

Dosunmu’s play this season has led many to believe that the Bulls could look to trade former number seven overall pick Coby White this offseason. Chicago now has a crowded backcourt and trading White could bring back a player that could address other needs like rim protection or three-point shooting.

Upcoming Draft

The Bulls will have a chance to add another contributor in the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23. Chicago has a first-round selection in this year’s draft with the 18th overall pick.

The Bulls would love to be able to replicate what they did last year and add another player that can contribute right away as Dosunmu did. The 18th pick could be a good spot to address one of their needs like a rim protector.

A player like Auburn’s Walker Kessler could be available when the Bulls select and even someone like Duke’s Mark Williams could fall to them at 18. Chicago could also just opt to take who they think is the best player available at that selection.