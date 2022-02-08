Billy Donovan Has Strong Statement on Growing Bulls Weak Spot

The Chicago Bulls have really struggled defensively since the start of 2022. The team ranks 19th in the NBA in points allowed per game at 110.2. The Bulls have also ranked 26th in the league in defensive rating since January 1.

The Bulls’ defensive struggles were highlighted again on Monday night in their 127-124 loss to the Phoenix Suns. During the team’s current two-game losing streak the Bulls have allowed 123 points per game.

The struggles on the defensive side of the ball have somewhat been attributed to the injuries of Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and Patrick Williams. The question now is will those players returning fix the Bulls’ problems.

Not So Fast

Ball and Caruso are the team’s best defenders. Ball ranks top ten in the league among point guards in both steal percentage and block percentage according to Cleaning the Glass. Caruso ranks third among combo guards in steal percentage and 19th in block percentage.

With Ball and Caruso returning it would make sense to think it will certainly help the Bulls’ defense. If Williams is able to return it would help the team defensively on the interior where they have struggled. However, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is saying pump the brakes on those expectations.





“To sit there and say (snaps fingers) when these guys (Ball, Caruso) are back, the defense is gonna be great, I don’t believe that,” Donovan said. “It’s gotta be a team thing, all the way around. Those guys are good at it (navigating screens), but I think Ayo (Dosunmu) can be really good at it. I think Troy Brown can be really, really good. I think Coby — I think our guys that are playing can be good at it. But we’re not at a level we need to be at, in my opinion.”

Donovan is right, even when Ball and Caruso return it won’t totally fix the team’s defensive issues. While their return will definitely help there are other issues the Bulls have to fix.

“The problem is for us, If we don’t win the point of the screen it’s really hard for us. Because now your size and athleticism, foot speed quickness all that stuff gets into play and I think at times we were okay and at times we were not. We’ve got to do a better job controlling the ball,” said Donovan.

Trade Deadline Help?

Donovan didn’t mention the trade deadline during his press conference, but it’s fair to wonder if the Bulls could find some defensive help at the deadline. The team has been relatively silent about their plans for the deadline to this point, but there have been reports on them engaging with the Celtics and Spurs on trade talks.

Any deal the Bulls could make at this point would be about what they have to give up. Supposedly they don’t want to move Williams and it’s unlikely they’d trade rookie Ayo Dosunmu.

There also to this point don’t appear to be many good defensive players on the trade block. Danny Green has been mentioned as a piece in a possible James Harden-Ben Simmons trade between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. If that deal doesn’t come to fruition the Bulls could possibly inquire about Green.

One other avenue the Bulls could pursue is to beef up their interior. There have been reports that they are interested in Spurs center Jakob Poeltl.

With the trade deadline fast approaching it’ll be interesting to see if the Bulls’ defensive struggles lead them to make a move.