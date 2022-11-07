Bulls Youngster Gets Honest About Limited Role

Patience is a virtue and not an easy one to master. In the NBA – sports in general, it can take years for a player to even get the opportunity to properly showcase themselves.

It might not take years for Chicago Bulls rookie Dalen Terry to become a vital cog in the works on the floor. The 18th overall pick in this past NBA Draft was a late but fast riser during the pre-draft process for his measurables and his intangibles.

However, the 6-foot-7 rookie with the 7-foot-1 wingspan has only seen big minutes in one game.

Terry saw a little under 10 minutes against the Toronto Raptors finishing with four points hitting both of his field goal attempts. He had one turnover but also tallied one assist, one block, one rebound, and one assist while also making some other plays that didn’t show up in the stat sheet at the end of the night.

Terry Reacts to Increased Minutes

Terry said that it was tough to play so little at first because he’s always played big minutes. But he compared it to his freshman year in college when he went from starting to coming off of the bench.

He would see upwards of 30 minutes one night and 10 minutes the next.

“Everybody preaches stay ready,” Terry said after the game. That’s what I’ve been doing these past few games. I think I played pretty good. We didn’t get the dub, so I’m bummed about that. But I thought my overall performance was pretty good and I’m just going to build on what I did.” (h/t K.C. Johnson/NBC Sports Chicago)

Terry finished as a plus-one making this the fourth time he has posted a positive or at least neutral plus-minus in six regular-season appearances. He’s averaging 0.7 points, 0.3 assists, and 0.3 boards and is shooting just 28% from the floor.

Despite that, good things seem to happen when the raw youngster steps on the floor including in this loss.

First one out the way pic.twitter.com/bBopaGj7lp — Dalen Terry (@DalenTerry) November 7, 2022

“He was fine,” said Bulls head coach Billy Donovan. “It’s hard for him because he hasn’t got consistent minutes. But he’s going to play with energy and make something happen…I was happy he got a chance. I love his competitive spirit.”

Donovan admitted that Terry missed some things on the defensive end as one might expect.

Terry said that he has been leaning on the team’s veterans such as DeMar DeRozan who encouraged him to trust the process that many have gone through before.

“When I get my opportunity,” Terry said, “I’m not giving it back.’’

The rookie also said that he figured more minutes could come his way since the Bulls were shorthanded in the backcourt without Zach LaVine and Coby White. He was right and saw minutes in the first quarter.

And, late in the game with the shot clock expiring, he made something happen.

Dalen Terry at the buzzer 🌈 pic.twitter.com/Sko0haxqpK — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) November 7, 2022

It would likely take a few more specific injuries for Terry to earn an even larger role. He did make a case for minutes during the preseason but the Bulls are a team with lofty expectations meaning relying on a rookie is not in the plans.

But, as we saw with Ayo Dosunmu last season, plans can change at any moment.

Cats Running Wild

Even in his limited playing time, Terry has impressed because he seems to make positive things happen. There might be something in the water in Tuscon as Terry is part of an impressive rookie class for the University of Arizona.

Terry’s former backcourt mate Bennedict Mathurin has been a revelation for the Indiana Pacers and the Bulls just got a front-row seat to the Christian Koloko experience against the Raptors.

Christian Koloko set a career high in points, rebounds and blocks, while Dalen Terry scored his first NBA points tonight. Oh, and Bennedict Mathurin is averaging over 20 points per game. Solid start for Arizona’s rookies in the NBA. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 7, 2022

Terry said what Koloko did against the Bulls was “definitely not anything” he hadn’t seen before.

But, in what has become a typical fashion for the 21-year-old sparkplug, he followed that by saying the Bulls would “see him again” on Monday in the backend of their home-and-home mini-series.