Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Opens Up About Frustrations

Surely there are some taking early victory laps for their prognostications with the Chicago Bulls (1-2) dropping back-to-back games, including getting blown out 128-96 in their home opener by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It was a game that featured shoddy defense – enough to lead head coach Billy Donovan to call out his team’s effort on that end in his postgame presser.

Donovan was not the only one frustrated with the Bulls’ performance on the night.

Veteran DeMar DeRozan had a rough go of it as well, this after back-to-back efforts guiding the Bulls to their 1-1 record. But even he was not immune to the emotions that can come with such a deflating defeat.

DeRozan Opens Up on Ejection

“I just felt like the whole game was kind of off track. It happens. Heat of the moment frustration. Getting our a** kicked at the same time. A little bit of everything.” (K.C. Johnson/NBC Sports Chicago)

DeRozan came into the contest averaging 34.5 points per game 63.1% true shooting and hitting 40% of his triples.

He had just 13 points on 33.3% shooting and did not attempt a three versus Cleveland.

In an otherwise forgettable night for the five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA, DeRozan found himself on the receiving end of back-to-back technical fouls with 4:30 left on the clock and the Bulls trailing by 22 points after having some choice language for the officials.

His head coach didn’t have much to add to the situation, perhaps to stave off a fine from the league offices.

Billy Donovan on DeMar DeRozan's ejection in the fourth quarter: "I don't want to get into the officials." — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) October 23, 2022

Even with this, DeRozan has a plus-39.6 efficiency differential, per Cleaning The Glass.

The Bulls also were an abysmal 7-for-29 from beyond the arc in Saturday’s loss and rank 29th in three-point efficiency shooting 29.3% as a group.

One possible explanation for DeRozan’s poor outing could be the return of Zach LaVine who missed the first two games of the season with what the team is terming “right knee management”, a process expected to continue through the early going of the season.

LaVine had 23 points on 52.9% shooting with four assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

It was a solid debut but could also explain why DeRozan’s game was off.

DeRozan Blasts L2M Report

It has been an eventful two-day span for DeRozan whose late-game surge against the Washington Wizards fell just shy as his three-point attempt rimmed out. But, per the NBA, Wizards forward Anthony Gill should have been whistled for a foul for being in DeRozan’s landing zone on his shot.

DeRozan was asked for his thoughts on the NBA’s attempt at transparency.

“I’d rather them just keep it to themselves honestly because what can we do? I’m not Marty McFly or anything where I can go back to the future and replay it.”

Here’s another look at the play. It was the only incorrect call/no call on the report. pic.twitter.com/8CONlao9tx — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) October 22, 2022

A career 83.7% free-throw shooter, there is a good chance DeRozan ties the game to send it to overtime if he doesn’t win it outright by sinking all three. He had already sunk 10-of-11 free throws in the game.

Instead, the Bulls must regroup with the NBA Finals runners-up in the Boston Celtics up next.