Bulls Latest Move Speaks Volumes About Top Exec

If this offseason wasn’t enough of an indication that the Chicago Bulls have shifted their focus from overhauling the roster to sustaining what they have built in the last two-plus seasons, their latest move surely is with news of head coach Billy Donovan’s multi-year extension.

Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arutras Karnisovas used his first season in charge to evaluate everything from the players to the coaches.

The result was just two players – Zach LaVine and Coby White – left from his predecessors.

Since last February, however, the Bulls have pushed a message of continuity, initially by standing pat at the trade deadline and then again this summer when they returned the same roster outside of three players, one of which is their draft pick. As it turns out, their push for continuity extended upwards and speaks volumes about the direction of the franchise.

AKME Secure After Donovan Deal

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the news of Donovan’s extension which comes roughly one-quarter of the way through the third year of his current four-year pact. It has not been disclosed how many years were added to Donovan’s deal but the Bulls are all-in on the former Oklahoma City Thunder and University of Florida head coach.

Charania notes the Bulls’ 15-win jump from when Donovan initially took over in 2020 and snapping their five-year playoff drought. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago notes Donovan and Karnisovas’ open communication.

Billy Donovan: "This year is going to be way, way harder. The East is better." Artūras Karnišovas, asked what his expectations are for this season, essentially said winning a playoff series because he said team must show improvement over last season. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) September 26, 2022

One thing that is for certain after this deal was announced, Karnisovas isn’t going anywhere anytime soon either.

“There are two things that are working in their favor,” an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports’ NBA insider Sean Deveney before the deal became public. “One is that the ownership there has a lot of loyalty to the people they hire…Maybe to a fault sometimes but it is a good thing for Arturas. There are not going to be any knee-jerk reactions.”

Donovan has an 86-88 record as Bulls coach – It would have been understandable if Karnisovas sought more significant changes after the Bulls notched just eight wins after the All-Star break last season.

The same could be said of the Bulls’ start to this season as they sit 11th in the East.

But this is not a one-year process for Karnisovas and, as such, it makes sense that ownership would take a broader view when making their assessment which would include the quality of work done by those before him.

“The other thing is that the team was such a mess with Gar Forman and John Paxson,” the exec said. “It was hard to watch things deteriorate there. So the fact that they won 46 games last year, that they have a direction, that they have a team that should be competitive, that is a nice change from where they were three years ago.”

The Bulls had 44 wins combined over the two previous years before Karnisovas hired Donovan.

The wildcard is general manager Marc Eversley who is well-respected around the league and could be a candidate for a role similar to Karnisovas’ somewhere else in the near future.

Clock Still Ticking

Just because the front office and head coach are secure doesn’t mean that there won’t still be significant changes to this team as soon as this year’s trade deadline.

“They have not been healthy and they have kind of leaned on that excuse,” noted the executive. “But the problem is, eventually, no one is going to want to hear it. ‘We have not had our full team,’ works for like a half-year. After that, you need results.”

If the coaches and front office are locked in, that only leaves the roster for changes to come and the Bulls are riding out White and Nikola Vucevic’s final year in their respective contracts while also having to navigate the absence of Lonzo Ball until further notice and manage LaVine’s knee injury following arthroscopic surgery this summer.

LaVine will be in Chicago barring a trade request so the changes would likely come elsewhere.

Ownership isn’t keen on change for the sake of change and that is certainly a good thing. if prognostications about this group’s ceiling become reality, there could be a lot more work yet to be done on this roster.