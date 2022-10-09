Bulls’ Javonte Green Gets Strong Vote of Confidence in Unexpected Battle

The Chicago Bulls took the floor against the Denver Nuggets sporting a new look. They left with a win, albeit against a depleted Nuggets squad, and perhaps a renewed sense of confidence and direction.

It was passed off as a one-time thing.

That may very well be true given head coach Billy Donovan’s track record and statements on the matter.

But reading between the lines, it would seem that we have already reached a critical point in Patrick Williams’ development. What may be even more spectacular is the continued emergence of Javonte Geen who has taken an unlikely path to the NBA as it is and would make for an even unlikelier story this season.

Donovan Appreciates Green’s Energy

“Did I like it? Yes,” Donovan admitted of the switch after the game before adding, “Javonte with that group brings a lot of energy; he makes things happen, loose balls, offensive rebounds, getting out in transition, really a high energy guy whoever he’s playing with. We’ve got to make decisions that are best for our team…Right now just trying to look at different combinations of guys.” (h/t Sam Smith/NBA.com)

Green finished the win over Denver with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one block while shooting 71.4% from the floor and knocking down all three of his triples. That was after dropping 18 points again on over 71% shooting in the loss to New Orleans.

He averaged 7.8 points, 4.7 boards, and 1.1 assists in his 45 starts last season.

Donovan was rather insistent that starting Green over Williams was in no way to send a message to the third-year forward. But sending a player about whom so much was made of their progression to the bench leaves little room for doubt.

“Look, I get it in terms of where he was drafted, where he was picked, but that’s just not who Patrick Williams is. For us, we’ve got to make decisions that are going to be best for our team.” (h/t Cody Westerlund/670 The Score)

Williams was the fourth-overall pick in 2021 but missed most of his sophomore season with a wrist injury.

Through it all, Williams’ passiveness on the floor has dogged him.

Green has been a beneficiary of the ups and downs that have plagued Williams from injuries to the lack of aggression. Undersized for a power forward at 6-foot-4, Green joined Stacey King on the “Gimme The Hot Sauce” podcast over the summer to discuss the mentality that he expects the team to bring this season.

“We don’t back down from nobody,” Green told King. “We had our little run last year before injuries and everything…But I think we’re a good team. We made noise last year before the All-Star. To get everybody back healthy, I think we could do the same thing this year.”

A Flashpoint for Williams

This could quickly snowball on Williams who said that he was “all for” Green getting the start and that he and Donovan have not spoken about it potentially being permanent. Again, the head coach denied that it was. But Williams has already noted that the pressure of this season is different.

Meanwhile, rookie Dalen Terry has added another player into the mix of comparisons that do not favor Williams.

Between Green and Terry, Williams’ lack of aggression stands out.

To Williams’ credit, he had a decent outing coming in with the second group and admitted it can be freeing to get away from the trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic.

“[Zach and DeMar] are All-Stars. To play with them is to kind of help them get a groove. When they play better, we play better. With that second group, it’s just whoever has it.” (h/t Will Gottlieb/CHGO_Bulls)

We will see if Donovan keeps the same starting lineup against the Toronto Raptors.