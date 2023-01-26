Concerns Mounting Over New Injury to Bulls Star: ‘It’s an Issue’

The play of Chicago Bulls starting guard Zach LaVine has been incredibly inconsistent lately, and it’s fair to wonder if the right hand issue he has been dealing with could be the primary culprit.

LaVine went 0-7 from beyond the arc while also committing six turnovers (four in the fourth quarter) in Chicago’s 116-110 loss to the Indiana Pacers on January 24. The Bulls star is averaging 23.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 35.7 minutes a game this season, but his 3-point shooting and his ball handling specifically have been noticeably off.

“I’m playing with a messed-up finger obviously on my shooting hand,” LaVine told NBC Sports after the loss about the hand injury, which he incurred on January 11. “You can see by the numbers I’m not shooting the ball well from 3. I can still get to the cup and shoot free throws, shoot midrange. Obviously, you can see by the numbers it’s affecting my shot. But it’s not going to keep me from trying to go out there and help and contribute.”

LaVine shot under 30% from the floor against the Pacers, which he has done twice in the past week. Considering shooting under 30% was something he did just twice all season prior to the hand injury, it’s looking like his hand may be affecting his play negatively. So, should he still be starting if that’s the case?

Will Perdue: LaVine Has to Be Upfront About His Injury

Former Bulls center Will Perdue appeared on 670 The Score’s Mully & Haugh Show on January 25 to talk about the current state of the team.

Perdue, who played with Chicago from 1988 to 1995, currently serves as an analyst for NBC Sports, and he thinks LaVine’s hand injury is likely worse than the superstar is admitting publicly.

“I think that the finger is a bigger issue than he’s willing to let on,” Perdue said, before crediting LaVine with playing through a knee issue last season. “What he did last year and how he played through the knee and how much that actually hurt … my hat goes off to him, because he was playing hurt.”

Still, Perdue believes LaVine has to be upfront with Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, so Donovan can plan around the injury accordingly if LaVine needs time to rest.

“A lot of this falls at the feet of Zach, because he’s gotta be open, he’s gotta be honest, he’s gotta be transparent with the coaches and with the medical staff,” Perdue said. “Because you can say one thing, but then when your play indicates another — you talk about Billy, you talk about the coaches — that’s the hard decisions that the coaches have to make. It’s not necessarily about X’s and O’s, it’s about being able to figure out rotations, it’s about chemistry — who plays together well, who doesn’t.”

LaVine is 6-36 from downtown since hurting his finger on January 11, and he has hurt his team on multiple occasions due to baffling errors like this one:

Alex Caruso was WIDE open here Bulls down 2, 29 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/OhK7a3ZAF2 — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) January 25, 2023

Perdue Thinks LaVine Has to ‘Figure Something Out’

Perdue also questioned LaVine’s comments about the things he says he’s still able to do well on the court. “He was very specific. He said: ‘The finger’s bothering me when I shoot 3’s, but I can attack the rim, I can still make free throws,'” Perdue said about LaVine’s comments. “If you’re doing that and it affects your ability to control the basketball and it may cause you to turn it over, then you gotta figure something out.”

LaVine also said that if he’s on the court, he’s “healthy enough to play,” but Perdue says there’s evidence to the contrary.

“You had two untimely turnovers late in the game, so guess what? It’s an issue and we’re talking about it,” Perdue added.

Perdue has a solid point. The Bulls are currently in 10th place in the East (22-25), and every win matters if they want to make it to the postseason for a second straight year. Hopefully, his hand will heal, expediently, but if it doesn’t, the Bulls should think about resting LaVine.