Bulls Get Unsettling News on Star’s Status: Report

The Chicago Bulls have yet to tip off the 2022-23 regular season but they will already be facing a shorthanded situation. Well, even more than expected with the absence of Lonzo Ball for the foreseeable future following another knee surgery.

But they had hoped to otherwise show an improved ability to stay on the floor.

That is going to be challenging with two-time All-Star Zach LaVine set to miss the opener, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, and potentially even more time with “left knee management”.

Surprisingly, the Bulls went 9-6 without LaVine last season but that is secondary, especially with such a small sample size. LaVine underwent an arthroscopic procedure this summer which, when coupled with the ongoing ordeal with Ball, adds to the significance of this designation even ahead of Game 1 (and possibly Game 2) out of a grueling 82-game slate.

LaVine Declared Himself Healthy

The most puzzling part of all of this is LaVine’s declaration that he felt good and was happy to be moving well up and down the court. This assertion was amid a preseason that saw the Olympic gold medalist average 3.3 turnovers nearly negating his 3.8 turnovers.

LaVine also sat out the preseason finale for rest but there was no indication of a lingering issue.

“I just want to work my way into it, obviously coming off the knee. I’ve been feeling really good and don’t want to put any extra stress on there when I don’t need to. Felt good to get up and down. I feel fine. Want to keep it that way.” (h/t K.C. Johnson/NBC Sports Chicago)

Johnson would later report that LaVine’s designation is for “knee injury management”.

LaVine could be seen working out with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant over the summer looking quite healthy.

That footage is from when LaVine trained with Durant this offseason. But it does show that the Bulls’ $215 million man seems over his knee injury that sapped his effectiveness last season. The important part for Bulls fans is LaVine’s health.

Zach LaVine is an ELITE off-ball weapon and should thrive in the #Bulls tweaked offense. #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/bxPlzbJzYW — Josh Buckhalter (@JoshGBuck) October 16, 2022

A few days after saying he felt fine, LaVine acknowledged he will have to be smart in managing his knee.

LaVine’s procedure was relatively minor. But this is not the first time the 6-foot-6 high-flyer has gone under the knife and he essentially co-signed an earlier assertion by head coach Billy Donovan that the latter would manage the workload placed on his stars.

That would have to include LaVine in the guard’s estimation.

“I think that’s just the truth about it,” LaVine admitted to reporters. “I’ll have to manage it and go through different things before and after practice to make sure I’m feeling good every day. That’s life in basketball and guys getting older. I’ve had two knee surgeries now. I have to understand that I have to do the little extra things to make sure I’m feeling at my best every game.”

Defining LaVine’s Best

LaVine was one of five players to average at least 24.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds while also shooting at least 38.0% from beyond the arc. But he was averaging 25.6 points and knocking down 41.2% of his threes before aggravating the knee injury.

But, even knowing that he is an elite scorer, there is another level to his game that many want to see this season

Should the Bulls expect Zach LaVine to achieve superstar status this season? pic.twitter.com/w90tov9zak — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 17, 2022

That is going to require sustained health because LaVine’s defense was also better last season before injuring his knee.

What intially seemed like a precautionary designation is now a situation to monitor.