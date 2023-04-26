Bulls Named Ideal Trade Partner for $94 Million ‘Sharpshooter’

The Chicago Bulls probably aren’t going to blow things up this offseason. Probably.

After they lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, Bulls vice president Artūras Karnišovas once again said he had no intention of making any sweeping changes, which would likely mean trading either Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan. Karnišovas did, however, drop one significant clue as what changes Chicago could be looking to make.

“It will be a priority for us to kind of change our shooting profile because it’s very difficult for us to go into every game with such a (3-point shooting) deficit,” Karnišovas said, per NBC Sports insider K.C. Johnson. “We’re last in 3-point rate, last in 3-point field goals made. It’s almost like we’re going into every game with an eight-point deficit to make up for it. We’re going to look at it. First is the shot creation and then obviously our personnel. So we’re going to try to tweak that shooting profile for sure.”

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report dropped one name specifically who might elevate Chicago’s roster when it comes to long-range shooting.

Buddy Hield Could Help Bulls Offense, Per Buckley

You can add Buckley to the growing list of people who think the Bulls need to see what they could get on the trade market for either LaVine or DeRozan.

“The Bulls could blow up the trade market if they dangled LaVine or DeRozan,” Buckley wrote on April 25. “While Chicago doesn’t sound interested in that path, it might want to at least gauge their worth on the market. Then, if their A, B and C plans fall apart, they can at least know what they can fall back on.”

Buckley then named a couple of interesting trade options for the Bulls who might fit the bill when it comes to what Karnišovas and company could be looking for on the market.

“Like most teams, Chicago could also use more wings and perimeter shooters. Going for broke with someone like O.G. Anunoby is an intriguing concept, though it wouldn’t leave the Bulls with much of a safety net if it doesn’t work out. A three-point sharpshooter like Buddy Hield shouldn’t cost a fortune and would help this offense find some badly needed breathing room.”

Bulls Would Need to Unload a Contract or 2 Before Making Any Big Moves

Anunoby is likely too big of a risk, but a Hield trade could be worth discussing for Chicago. As AK noted, Chicago finished last in the league in 3-point attempts as well as shots made from beyond the arc last season. A career 40.2% shooter from beyond the arc, Hield could help the Bulls in that area immensely.

A sixth overall pick for the Pelicans in 2016, Hield has spent the past two years with the Indiana Pacers. He played in 80 games this year (73 starts) and finished ninth in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage (42.5%), averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Hield signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension with the Kings in 2021 before getting traded to the Pacers, and he’s due over $18.5 million next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent after that. LaVine is slated to make $40 million next season, while DeRozan is due $28 million (all contract numbers via Spotrac). The Bulls have around $12 million to work with, and they also have a ton of available cap going to LaVine, DeRozan and injured point guard Lonzo Ball.

There’s little doubt Hield would elevate the Bulls’ 3-point game, but Chicago won’t be able to make any moves — not any significant ones, anyway — unless it unloads a player or two first.