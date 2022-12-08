Insider Drops Truth Bomb on Bulls Star’s Trade Availability

Winning solves everything. Of course, the Chicago Bulls (10-14) will have to do more than just win a game over the flailing Washington Wizards to quell all of the questions still surrounding this team.

It was, however, a strong starting point for the Bulls’ beleaguered Big Three of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic.

Two of the three – DeRozand and Vucevic – are now posting positive net ratings on the season, per Cleaning The Glass. LaVine figures to be on his way to joining them if his recent trend holds over a very winnable stretch of games. This would certainly put a damper on the plans of teams who were planning on poaching one of the Bulls’ stars.

That doesn’t mean they have stopped keeping tabs on the team.

Knicks Eyeing LaVine

“The Knicks will be watching Chicago,” asserted ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirming previously reported interest in the Bulls guard on behalf of the heated rival. “Is Zach LaVine a player who before the trade deadline possibly could become available? He certainly isn’t now.”

LaVine has been scoring just fine all season, albeit below his All-Star capability, as he returned from an offseason curbed by knee surgery.

Over his last four outings, however, LaVine is averaging 27 points on 60.5% true shooting.

Zach LaVine’s perspective on the Bulls’ big three down the stretch tonight: “I think we all just did our jobs.” pic.twitter.com/cGkxrx3X9D — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) December 8, 2022

Much of that is courtesy of a 41-point explosion in the Bulls’ 110-101 loss to the Sacramento Kings. But LaVine is also knocking down 44% of his looks from beyond the arc over the last three games – no small development for a player that shot 38.9% last season or a team that ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of three-point efficiency but is dead last in attempts.

Perhaps most encouraging, LaVine’s defensive rating over the last three games is 103, a mark he met or beat in two of the three contests. He had two such outings in 21 previous tries before this stretch.

It is an admittedly small but promising sign after there were questions about how long it would be before LaVine returned to form.

The Bulls getting right in December depends on it.

Waiting For Awhile

Wojnarowski’s report mostly aligns with Fox Sports’ NBA insider, Ric Bucher’s read on the situation. Bucher reported that the Bulls had made DeRozan and LaVine off-limits in trade talks. That would leave Vucevic, who is in the final year of his contract as the most-likely trade candidate, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

It is interesting that Wojnarowski’s report made no mention of DeRozan being viewed similarly but that could be the result of the segment being about the Knicks and not the Bulls.

DeRozan still has another season left on his contract after this giving an acquiring team control.

But LaVine signed his five-year, $215 million max deal this past summer making him the face of the franchise. It would presumably take a major slide and likely LaVine demanding out for the 27-year-old two-time All-Star’s availability to change by the deadline.