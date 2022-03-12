Bulls Make Final Decision on Alex Caruso’s Pending Return: Report

There has debatably been no team hampered down more by injuries this season than the Chicago Bulls, who’ve been without guard Alex Caruso now for 22 games now.

The 28-year old is nursing a fractured right wrist he suffered in this controversial collision with Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen on January 21st:

Alex Caruso fractured his wrist after taking a flagrant 2 from Grayson Allen Friday in Milwaukeepic.twitter.com/NjCJEzo7zu — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 22, 2022

But on Saturday afternoon, fans received the good news they’d been waiting for.

According to (via K.C. Johnson on Twitter) head coach Billy Donovan, Caruso will hit the hardwood for the first time in seven weeks for their next matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Alex Caruso will play vs. Cavaliers, per Billy Donovan. Zach LaVine is out. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 12, 2022

The team’s Twitter account followed up the news with a welcome back post for the guard.

Alex Caruso will make his return tonight vs. Cleveland. Welcome back, @ACFresh21! pic.twitter.com/8josm1e1aG — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 12, 2022

In 28 appearances (nine starts) with the Chicago Bulls this season, Alex Caruso is averaging 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

His return, as well as fellow guard Lonzo Ball’s, could dictate the team’s playoff success, or lack thereof.

Caruso Was Teasing Return

Alex Caruso looks primed for a comeback, with video surfacing on Monday of the guard practicing without a brace, which he’d been rocking since his surgery:

Right on schedule — Alex Caruso is out of his wrist brace and back with a ball in (both) his hands. pic.twitter.com/6Tdd17AliH — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) February 28, 2022

Caruso followed that up with an Instagram post days later, flashing a photo of him handling the ball during a practice on the Miami Heat‘s home floor in South Beach:

Alex Caruso continues to make progress👀 pic.twitter.com/G5KhJQn9EK — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) March 2, 2022

Without the 2020 NBA champ, the Chicago Bulls have gone just 21-17 in 38 games this season, including a five-game losing streak against a slew of Eastern Conference playoff teams.

Needless to say, Alex Caruso is a necessary piece for this team, and more importantly, he’s a hot commodity, no matter what team he’s playing for.

LeBron Pushed for Caruso Re-Signing

As the Chicago Bulls anticipate the return of guard Alex Caruso, they’re not the only team feeling the weight of his absence this season.

His former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, are likely hoping they’d offered more than (or at least just as much as) the four-year, $37-million deal he signed to play in the Windy City this past summer.

In the latest edition of his newsletter, insider Marc Stein made sure to note that LeBron James particularly was a strong advocate for the team re-signing Caruso:

..Yet one source did point out at least one counter on James’ behalf, noting that he was also one of the organization’s staunchest Alex Caruso fans and badly wanted the Lakers to re-sign the defensive-minded guard. The Lakers, despite all of their considerable revenue streams, refused to offer a contract on par with the four-year, $37 million deal Caruso landed from Chicago because of the luxury-tax implications.

And the Lakers, currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference, have the league’s 17th worst defense this season.

It’s always nice to have something that everybody wants.

But it will be even better to see Alex Caruso suiting up for the Chicago Bulls once again.

