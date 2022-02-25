Former Bulls Superstar Suffers Unfortunate Setback in Comeback Bid

The Chicago Bulls are one of the most historic franchises in NBA history. Behind Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson, the Bulls won six championships and three-peated twice during the ’90s while going undefeated in the Finals.

Since Jordan retired, though, the Bulls haven’t gotten back to the Finals. They came close during the 2010-11 season, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals behind Derrick Rose. However, LeBron James and the Miami Heat eliminated the Bulls in five games.

Rose, Ben Gordon, Kirk Hinrich, Luol Deng, Pau Gasol, Jimmy Butler, Joakim Noah, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are the best players to play for the Bulls in the post-Jordan era. However, only one of them did something Jordan accomplished five times.

That would be Rose, who became the youngest MVP in NBA history during the 2010-11 season. Jordan, who won five regular-season MVPs, and Rose are the only players in Bulls franchise history to win the Rookie of the Year Award and MVP trophy.

Rose appeared in 406 games with his hometown Bulls. He averaged 19.7 points and 6.2 assists and is eighth in franchise history in field goals, fifth in assists, 10th in points and eighth in points per game.

The three-time All-Star would have accumulated more stats with the Bulls if he didn’t tear his left ACL on April 28, 2012. Rose missed the entire 2012-13 season recovering from his ACL surgery, and unfortunately for the Chicago native, the injury bug never left him alone after that.

Rose Has Undergone 8 Surgeries Since Winning MVP

The New York Knicks announced on February 25 that Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle. The one-time MVP underwent surgery on his right ankle in December to clean up a lingering ankle ailment and hasn’t played since December 16.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Rose visited an ankle specialist after practice on February 24 and more damage was found in his right ankle. It’s a strange turn of events since Knicks coach and former Bulls tactician Tom Thibodeau said Rose would be back in the lineup soon.

Since winning MVP in 2011, Rose has undergone eight surgeries. He’s had four knee surgeries, one eye surgery, one elbow surgery and two ankle surgeries. The former Bulls superstar and fan-favorite can’t seem to catch a break.

The Bulls traded Rose to the Knicks in the summer of 2016. Since then, the Memphis product has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons. The Knicks acquired Rose for a second time during the 2020-21 season and the veteran helped them make the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13.

Since Rose was born and raised in Chicago and won an MVP with the Bulls, he is adored by fans in the Windy City. Whenever the 2008-09 Rookie of the Year comes back to the United Center, he gets a standing ovation when he checks into the game and receives MVP chants at the free-throw line.

Bulls Fans Still Love Rose

Rose is arguably the most popular Bulls player in the post-Jordan era. His jersey is still worn by fans at the United Center and the man nicknamed the “Windy City Assassin” will always appreciate his hometown’s support.

“Every game I play back in Chi I remember, because it’s love,” Rose wrote in his 2019 book, I’ll Show You. “I loved it because the people really came out. Even when they talked s*** about me, I know it’s only basketball … The ‘MVP’ chants were amazing. I always appreciate the love because Chi made me the man I am right now; my family is there. It’s great having that feeling of the crowd. It’s home.”

The 2021-22 Bulls, led by LaVine and DeRozan, are on their way to making the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Meanwhile, now that Rose is out again, the Knicks will continue to struggle.