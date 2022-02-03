Bulls-Pistons Trade Proposal Would Land Chicago 2 Important Young Players

The NBA Trade deadline is approaching as quickly as Zach LaVine’s first step off the dribble and the Chicago Bulls are expected to be a part of the chatter leading up to, and perhaps on and after the February 10 deadline.

Despite having the best record in the Eastern Conference at the time of publication, the Bulls are considered a team on the cusp of title contention and not a surefire contender by most prognosticators. The latest odds from Bovada have eight teams–including the 25-27 Los Angeles Lakers–with a better chance of winning the NBA championship than the Bulls.

While that might be a stretch, most believe the Bulls are at least a piece away from being in the best possible situation to reach the NBA Finals and to win it all. Is it possible the Bulls could find said piece at the trade deadline, and will they have to mortgage a good portion of their future to get the right player?

Those are the most compelling questions as we sit a week away from the deadline. One NBA insider floated the possibility of a trade involving the Bulls and the Detroit Pistons. Yes, it’s another deal involving Jerami Grant, but this one would also bring the Bulls back an additional young and proven player.

NBA Insider Chad Ford Cooks Up a Deal That Sends Grant and Bey to the Bulls

Grant has long been linked to the Bulls who have a strong need for a defensive-minded and versatile guy capable of playing power forward. Grant, who played for Billy Donovan with Oklahoma City, would fit the bill even if he is a little undersized at 6’8″.

NBA insider Chad Ford asked the question, who says no to this deal?

Trade Deadline Deals: Potential Trades for NBA Rookies and Sophomores Who says no to a Patrick Williams/Derrick Jones Jr./Troy Brown Jr. for Jerami Grant/Saddiq Bey swap?https://t.co/6LHOFnrJH0 pic.twitter.com/fcpT9XZLkk — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) February 1, 2022

The big potential issue with trading Williams is being bit by what could become a major breakout season for the talented young forward down the road. Williams has as much upside as anyone in the 2021 NBA Draft, but he’s a little timid offensively early in his career and he’s also out with a broken wrist.

If he pans out, he could be one of the league’s top 2-way players. If he doesn’t, the Bulls probably overshot with their No. 4 pick in 2021. Because Williams has had his moments (he made the All-Rookie team in 2020-21 and shot 39% from three while taking on the top defensive assignment each night) he is still considered a desirable young player. He has the ability to be the centerpiece in this sort of deal.

While Grant’s name has been attached to Chicago before, the addition of Saddiq Bey is really interesting. Bey is the kind of hard-nosed three-and-D style player who would seemingly be perfect for the Bulls as a starter at the 4 in case Grant wasn’t ready to play immediately (he is recovering from his own hand injury) or a key reserve expected to play big minutes.

Bey’s three-point shooting has fallen off a bit this year at just under 34% from long range compared to 38% as a rookie in 2020-21. In any case, Bey’s toughness and defense would be huge for the Bulls.

The only question on the Pistons’ side is would they part ways with 2 valuable and relatively young pieces (Grant, 27 and Bey, 22) for Williams, Derrick Jones Jr. and Troy Brown Jr? It almost feels like Coby White or the Bulls’ first-round pick (by way of the Portland Trail Blazers) might need to be included.

That’s why I countered with this trade which feels a little more balanced.

Potential #Bulls trades that don't make me upset… Part 1 – pic.twitter.com/gwWedm6vzh — Brian Mazique (@UniqueMazique) February 3, 2022

I omitted TBJ from this trade because he is rumored to be the piece going to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Dennis Schroder, should that deal be swung. In my trade scenario, the Bulls still get to keep their first-round pick.

A Healthy Bulls Lineup After This Trade

Bulls fans should temper any excitement because there are 1 million contingencies with this plan, but how good does this lineup sound healthy?

PG – Lonzo Ball

SG – Zach LaVine

SF – DeMar DeRozan

PF – Jerami Grant

C – Nikola Vucevic

RES – PG/SG/SF – Alex Caruso

RES – PG/SG – Ayo Dosunmu

RES – PG/SG – Dennis Schroder

RES – SF/PF – Saddiq Bey

RES – SF/PF – Javonte Green

RES – C – Tony Bradley

RES – SF/PF – Alfonzo McKinnie

RES – PF/C – Tyler Cook

RES – C – Marko Simonovic

With Caruso, Dosunmu, Schroder and Bey, the Bulls would have 4 starter-level players coming off the bench. You could make the argument the team still needs another veteran big man, which could come in the form of Paul Millsap. He is unhappy with the Brookyln Nets and may be bought-out.

It is believed he prefers to play for the Bulls because of his connection to Arturas Karnisovas dating back to their days with the Denver Nuggets’ organization. That would likely push players like McKinnie and Cook down the depth chart, but it would make Chicago’s roster even deeper.

Stay tuned.

