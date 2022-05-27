Bulls Predicted to Lose All-Star Scorer in Offseason

Chicago Bulls executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas told reporters during his exit interview that he wants to retain his core and build continuity.

However, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report predicts that the Bulls will lose their second-leading scorer this summer.

In a May 27 column, Hughes predicted that the Bulls would fail to re-sign Zach LaVine. The two-time All-Star becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

“Much to the Chicago Bulls’ dismay, the five-year, $212 million max contract that they can offer Zach LaVine in free agency won’t be enough to retain him,” Hughes wrote. “Even if signaling a lack of commitment is the best way to make sure the Bulls push the full $212 million offer across the table, LaVine’s words may be more than a leverage play. If he’s interested in being his team’s top option, Chicago, which saw DeRozan seize that title last year, may not be the spot.

“The Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic both have the flexibility to make LaVine four-year max offers, and he would slide into alpha status on either of those squads. It’s rare to see a player turn down a contract as large as the one for which LaVine is eligible, especially one who’s coming off knee surgery. But a few other teams could also max him out, which creates just enough uncertainty to make a LaVine departure possible.”

LaVine averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 2021-22. The two-time Slam Dunk champion told reporters during his exit interview that he plans to enjoy free agency.

LaVine Will Meet with Other Teams

LaVine, who is represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, will meet with other teams this summer. The UCLA product is excited to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

“It’s a big decision, not just for me, but for my family,” LaVine said. “Obviously, I’m going to take my time and look into everything, talk with my agent. I think it’s an opportunity not a lot of people in my situation actually get to get to and I think it’s exciting. I’m looking forward to it.

“I plan to enjoy free agency with what it is as a whole. I think you’re going to have to experience A-Z without making any fast decisions. I think that’s something that me and Rich get to go through and experience. … I don’t think I’m going to have to be in negotiations. They’re going to have to talk to Rich. For me, I get to sit back and figure it out from that point.”

LaVine can sign a five-year, $212 million deal with the Bulls or a four-year contract worth $157 million with another team this offseason, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. The scoring guard underwent successful left knee arthroscopic surgery on May 24 at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. LaVine is expected to make a full recovery.

LaVine Returning to Bulls ‘Not the Slam Dunk It Once Was’

According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, LaVine returning to the Bulls is “not the slam dunk it once was.” The Washington native has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report is also hearing that LaVine may not have enjoyed playing second fiddle to DeMar DeRozan.

“One specific note has been frequently repeated by league figures with knowledge of the situation: The fourth quarter brilliance that put DeRozan in the MVP conversation often left LaVine watching from the corner as DeRozan isolated in the midpost,” Fischer reported. “While Chicago was supposed to be LaVine’s team, featuring new running mates for the Bulls’ All-Star centerpiece, LaVine was routinely rendered to a supplementary role alongside DeRozan.”

The Bulls lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2022 playoffs. LaVine averaged 19.3 points in the four games he appeared in. He didn’t play in Game 5 after contracting COVID-19.