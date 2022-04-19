Western Conference Powerhouse Urged to Steal All-Star from Bulls

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer and Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes is urging the San Antonio Spurs to steal the two-time Slam Dunk champion away from Chicago.

“The Spurs should be drooling over the possibility of pairing LaVine in the backcourt with Dejounte Murray, where the former’s incredibly efficient shooting could offset the latter’s still-developing three-point shot,” Hughes wrote. “LaVine is an adept facilitator as well, which would allow the Spurs to occasionally use Murray as a cutter and screener in guard-guard pick-and-rolls.”

LaVine appeared in 67 games for the Bulls this season. The two-time All-Star averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 47.6% from the field, 38.9% from beyond the arc and 85.3% from the free-throw line.

According to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, multiple league executives view a max contract for LaVine as a foregone conclusion. The Spurs have to trim some salary around the edges to offer the Washington native the full max, per Hughes, but the Bleacher Report insider believes they should do whatever it takes to pair LaVine with Dejounte Murray.

Hughes: Spurs Are Elite Scorer Away from Contending

The Spurs won 34 games this season and made the play-in tournament. However, they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans and didn’t qualify for the 2022 playoffs.

Adding LaVine could change San Antonio’s outlook for next season.

“Chicago has every incentive to bring LaVine back in unrestricted free agency, and the Spurs would probably have to trim some salary around the edges to offer the two-time All-Star the full max,” Hughes wrote. “But San Antonio has some developing youth that should improve, and it feels like it’s a top-line scorer away from being a 50-win team. LaVine is on a streak of four straight years averaging at least 23.0 points per game on true shooting above the league average. He can fill it up like few others.”

If the Bulls don’t go on a deep postseason run, LaVine could look to leave in free agency and the Spurs may have an inside track at landing him since they have Murray.

LaVine & Murray Are Close Friends

LaVine and Murray are close friends. They have known each other for north of a decade since they were both born and raised in the Seattle area and that could factor into LaVine’s free agency decision.

“That’s my brother. I love him to death,” Murray said of LaVine during All-Star weekend. “We always been good to each other. We just became closer and closer. He works like he’s still trying to make it and I even reminded him, like, that helps me out. That motivates me.”

Added LaVine: “We’re really close. … Open-phone policy because we’re that close and I’m just so happy for him and obviously he worked his butt off. He works as hard as anyone I know.”

There’s no indication that LaVine wants to leave the Bulls this summer. However, the NBA is a business first, so if Chicago doesn’t offer him the right contract, LaVine could depart the Windy City.