Bulls’ Trade Proposal Swaps Lauri Markkanen for Western Conference PG

Few teams are headed for a higher anticipated offseason than the Chicago Bulls, who, after acquiring Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline, are firmly in win-now mode.

With guard Zach LaVine walking into the last year of his four-year/$80-million contract, there’s an increased pressure for the team to win now, and before then, acquire the pieces they need to do so.

But until they can address any and all of the team’s needs this offseason, the Chicago Bulls will first have to come to terms on Lauri Markkanen’s pending free agency.

Right now, there’s no clear signal as to what either side is looking to do. Markkanen has been vocal about viewing himself as a starter, and the Bulls have made it pretty clear that they do not.

If the two sides enter negotiations and Chicago gets the sense that no deal is imminent, they’ll have to explore other avenues, such as a sign-and-trade to a team with interest.

One team that immediately comes to mind is the Dallas Mavericks.

Markkanen Wants to Play in Dallas

In his latest reporting for the Chicago Sun-Times, Joe Cowley snuck in a nugget on Lauri Markkanen’s upcoming free agency, and where he’d “privately” like to end up next:

The one place he privately wants to land is with the Mavericks, joining guard Luka Doncic and big man Kristaps Porzingis. The Mavericks will have serious cap room this offseason and were in the middle of the pack in three-point shooting, but Markkanen and Porzingis might be too similar in terms of their skills for that to happen.

The idea of Markkanen in a Mavericks uniform seems unlikely, right now sure, but it’s not impossible. Dallas is currently in the middle of a playoff series with the LA Clippers, with a one-game lead heading into Game Two.

If they were to fall short in the postseason once again, one would expect their front office to begin exploring the idea of moving on from Kristaps Porzingis, who’s failed in every way to serve as the Robin to Luka Doncic’s Batman.

That possibility is looking less likely, with the Mavericks now holding a 3-2 lead over the Clippers in the first-round series. But no one’s ignoring that its Doncic, not Porzingis, that’s gotten them there.

Markkanen would make for a nice fit next to Doncic, and more importantly, he’d come at a cheaper value, allowing the Mavericks to invest more into the roster surrounding their franchise cornerstone.

And he’d likely be a starter, too, something he’s been vocal about as a personal priority.

So in theory, Lauri Markkanen and the Dallas Mavericks seem a match, at least on the court.

But it’s getting him there that could prove difficult. As he’s a restricted free agent, the Chicago Bulls can match whatever offer sheet he signs, and it’s become unlikely that they’ll just let him walk for nothing.

A sign-and-trade that sends Markkanen to the Mavericks seems the most viable option in pairing him with Doncic.

Sign-and-Trade Proposal

It’s no secret around the NBA that the Chicago Bulls will be looking to upgrade the point guard position this offseason. They made that much clear when they engaged the New Orleans Pelicans multiple times on Lonzo Ball.

So if the Bulls receive word from Lauri Markkanen’s representation that the forward would like to join the Dallas Mavericks and they’re preparing an offer sheet, they’d be wise to approach them about Jalen Brunson.

The third-year guard is approaching the last year of his contract, and despite serving the role as the sixth man now, looks to be a starter long term for a team that can give him the right opportunity.

In Dallas, behind Doncic, he’ll never get the chance. So on top of signing Tim Hardaway Jr. to a new contract this offseason, the Mavericks have also got to brace for Brunson’s next contract, too.

That being said, both sides could find benefits to a deal under the following framework:

Dallas Mavericks receive: Tomas Satoransky and Lauri Markkanen (sign-and-trade)

Tomas Satoransky and Lauri Markkanen (sign-and-trade) Chicago Bulls receive: Jalen Brunson and Dwight Powell

As compensation for giving up Brunson, Dallas gets to open up some cap flexibility down the road by offloading the remainder of Dwight Powell’s deal, which will pay him $11-million annually for the next two seasons.

Once thought of as a core piece on the Mavericks, an Achilles injury derailed his tenure with the team.

And in place of Brunson, Dallas receives Tomas Satoransky, who had some really nice moments this season in Chicago.

The veteran point guard averaged 7.7 points and 4.7 assists per game in 58 games for the Bulls.

But even further, Satoransky’s salary for next season is only half-guaranteed at five million. So there would be additional cap incentives for a team preparing to move into the top-five NBA payrolls.

In Brunson, Chicago would find everything they don’t have in Coby White. On offense, he’s a better finisher at the rim, and overall a more consistent scorer, while bringing grit to his approach on the defensive end of the ball.

Lauri Markkanen’s restricted free agency will likely preempt whatever the Chicago Bulls hope to accomplish this summer.

In Jalen Brunson and the Dallas Mavericks, they have an ideal trade partner.

One more storyline to watch this offseason.

