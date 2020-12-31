Chicago Bulls Will Be Down 4 Players for Multiple Games: Report

The Chicago Bulls will be without Lauri Markkanen, Ryan Arcidiacono, Chandler Hutchinson, and Tomas Satoransky on Thursday night against the Washington Wizards, and potentially into the next week.

Per head coach Billy Donovan, all four guys are out in accordance with health and safety protocols mandated by the NBA.

NBC Sports’ K.C. Johnson had the information:

Billy Donovan said Lauri Markkanen, Ryan Arcidiacono, Tomas Satoransky and Chandler Hutchison are out vs. Wizards, per NBA’s health and safety protocols. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 31, 2020

According to Donovan, this is something that will likely last more than a day.

I assume Markkanen is out due to the calf situation, but that’s not clear yet. Hutch on injury list for health and safety protocols, so sounds like Satoransky and Arch are same. Donovan said this will likely last more than one day. #Bulls — Mike McGraw (@McGrawDHBulls) December 31, 2020

Donovan spoke with the media prior to the 4 pm CT tip-off: