Chicago Bulls Will Be Down 4 Players for Multiple Games: Report

The Chicago Bulls will be without Lauri Markkanen, Ryan Arcidiacono, Chandler Hutchinson, and Tomas Satoransky on Thursday night against the Washington Wizards, and potentially into the next week.

Per head coach Billy Donovan, all four guys are out in accordance with health and safety protocols mandated by the NBA.

NBC Sports’ K.C. Johnson had the information:

According to Donovan, this is something that will likely last more than a day.

Donovan spoke with the media prior to the 4 pm CT tip-off:

 

