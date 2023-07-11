Jevon Carter Gets Honest About Joining Bulls in Free Agency

The Chicago Bulls signed a self-proclaimed “bulldog” this offseason in free agency.

That is what new point guard Jevon Carter has in parentheses next to his handle on Twitter and what the Maywood, Illinois native brings on the floor. He reacted to joining his hometown team with the deal finally being announced on July 10.

“Can’t even explain how this makes me feel,” Carter said in a quote tweet of the official announcement from the Bulls’ social media team on July 11.

Can’t even explain how this makes me feel 🙏🏾 https://t.co/VTl6yZX7rQ — Jevon Carter (Bulldog) (@nextlevel_03) July 11, 2023

“Going home,” Carter tweeted on June 30 after agreeing to a three-year, $20 million contract during the league’s moratorium period. “Super blessed.”

Carter, 27, averaged career-high marks with 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists this past season for the Milwaukee Bucks while taking 4.2 triples and sinking them at a 42.1% clip, the second-highest mark in his career. He also drew 39 starts in 81 appearances, both of which are career bests.

The Bulls haven’t said whether or not Carter will start or come off the bench. But he has proven capable in both roles functioning equally well on and off the ball. And they need the help with Lonzo Ball set to miss all of next season.

Carter averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 boards while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc, posting better ratings on offense and defense and a lower usage rate as a starter.

That will be critical to a Bulls team looking to support three offensive-minded stars.

Former Teammates Celebrate Jevon Carter’s Contract

Carter has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns. Former Suns teammate-turned-Nets franchise cornerstone Mikal Bridges sent a message to Carter after the news he agreed to join the Bulls and used an image of the guard imitating his three-point celebration.

“My boi,” Carter tweeted in response.

Bridges joins Carter’s former Bucks teammate, big man Bobby Portis – who was drafted by and spent three-plus seasons with the Bulls – in celebrating Carter’s homecoming. If it were still any questions about Carter’s position about being back home, there shouldn’t be.

His bio simply reads “Chicago Bulls basketball” and cites his “treadmill mentality”.

A Bulls team that often saw its mental toughness questioned this past season – including by head coach Billy Donovan – rightfully made Carter a priority this offseason. How well this signing works out will all depend on how well he acclimates to whatever role they put him in, and it could certainly still be as a starter.

Ayo Dosunmu’s Future in Question

Carter’s signing did nothing to clarify the future for restricted free agent Ayo Dosunmu whose lingering situation has resulted in speculation that he could be working out a long-term deal or even be part of a sign-and-trade.

There has only been one team rumored to have interest in the youngster, the Toronto Raptors, but they have not signed him to an offer sheet.

Chicago already let one former second-round pick walk out the door, waiving big man Marko Simonovic on July 6. Simonovic was drafted with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, six picks after Dosunmu. Simonovic has agreed to return overseas but the expectation remains that Dosunmu returns either on his one-year qualifying offer or a new contract.