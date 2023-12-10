Bulls’ Alex Caruso Doubles Down on Comments About Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls were victorious for the fourth game in a row, notching a surprisingly hard-fought (given the opponent) contest with the San Antonio Spurs. It was also their fourth straight game without All-Star guard Zach LaVine.

“It’s hard to replace the talent that Zach has on the court with one person,” said Bulls guard Alex Caruso, per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times on December 9. “We’ve done a good job of playing by committee. It’s also a different look when [LaVine’s] not out there compared to when he is.”

Caruso then reiterated previous sentiments about which version of LaVine the Bulls need.

“I’ve played in plenty of games with him now, nearly 2½ years,” Caruso said. “And when he’s locked in and playing good, we’re a really good basketball team.”

Zach LaVine was in his bag tonight. 36 points | 16-23 FG | 4-8 from three pic.twitter.com/BcM2Ie35cY — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 25, 2023

LaVine will miss another three to four weeks after receiving a PRP injection to treat inflammation in his foot which he said he tried to play through. He was not playing his best ball before going down though.

He is averaging 21.0 points on 56.6% true shooting this season, connecting on 33.6% of his looks from beyond the arc. LaVine’s career numbers with the Bulls are 24.4 points on 59.1% true shooting and 38.3% shooting from deep. In the second year of a five-year, $215 million contract, and the third year of this core being together, many including LaVine expected more.

Alex Caruso: Bulls a ‘Good Team’ When DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine ‘Locked In’

Caruso first made similar comments about LaVine and DeMar DeRozan after the Bulls won their first game without both this season.

DeRozan returned from a one-game absence and has logged two games with 10 assists. He had three steals versus the young Spurs. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the trade market for LaVine has been nonexistent because of questions about his ability to play winning basketball.

“Those two guys are great players,” Caruso said, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on November 30. “When they’re locked in, we’re a good team.”

“This is the one point so far this season where we’ve had a high-minute volume guy out for an extended period of time,” said head coach Billy Donovan, per Cowley. “But I just don’t look at it that way. I look at it as, ‘Here’s the group we have, who we’re going out to play with.’ And it’s kind of like the next guy has to step up and fill in for the guy that’s missing.’’

Donovan and LaVine have clashed over the former benching the latter amid a struggling performance last season. Johnson has reported the issue still lingers for LaVine.

And LaVine questioned his role as Donovan frequently called DeRozan’s number in crunch time.

Trade Rumors Have Persisted for Zach LaVine

The Bulls had lost five straight games and eight of nine when LaVine went down. Johnson also reported on LaVine’s displeasure about constant trade rumors. Internal questions remain about his ability to be a No. 1 option.

LaVine, however, did take ownership of the situation getting to this point. He also rejected speculation that his injury absence is really to bide time for a potential trade.

“The storylines that are out there right now about me is on both [him and the Bulls],” LaVine said. “It’s something that wasn’t said completely verbally to the media. It’s something that is behind closed doors that a bunch of narratives can get spun around … and stories will be portrayed. And that’s part of the business.”

LaVine reiterated his commitment to his teammates. But the change in tone from his comments after signing his max contract – or even earlier waves of trade rumors – is noticeable.