Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Apologizes to Bulls’ Billy Donovan, Andre Drummond

Things got a little bit testy between Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan and Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla during the latter’s 124-97 victory on November 28.

An In-Season Tournament battle that meant far more to the Celtics than it did to the faltering Bulls, Mazzulla played to the new rules and kept his starters in the game to run up the score. He also resorted to sending Bulls center Andre Drummond to the free-throw line at one point.

“Andre is a veteran guy. And I told (Mazzulla), ‘What are we doing here,'” Donovan said, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson. “I get it on keeping your guys in, wanting to get in (the quarterfinals). The league has made it a big deal. But for me, it was just the fouling. And Joe was great when I talked to him.”

Mazzulla did apologize to Drummond during his postgame press conference.

“I apologize to Andre Drummond for doing that,” Mazzulla said via NBC Sports Boston. “But it gave us the best chance [to advance in the tournament ] considering the circumstances.”

According to Johnson, Mazzulla apologized to Donovan after the game too. Both Donovan and Mazzulla fielded questions regarding the situation pre-game with Boston needing to win by at least nine more points than the Brooklyn Nets to advance.

Joe Mazzulla, Celtics Siezed the Opportunity vs. Bulls

Mazzulla initially downplayed feeling obligated to win by a certain margin despite the circumstances.

“Zero [obligation]. And I do have respect for it. That’s why I want to win,” Mazzulla said before the game via CLNS Media Boston Sports Network. “The most respectful thing you do for the game is play the way you’re supposed to play and try to win.”

The loss was the Bulls’ fifth straight and the fourth by at least 13 points in that span.

“We … didn’t know we were going to be in that position to start the game,” Mazzulla said postgame. “And so when we got to that point, I felt like it was time to execute and put ourselves in position to advance into the tournament. And so going into a game you can’t think those things. You do have to be prepared for them.”

“It’s just a tough situation. He has to coach his team and do what he feels is right,” Donovan said, per Johnson. “Play (the starters) all the way to the end. I got no problem with that. But I just thought it was putting Andre in a tough spot in a 30-point game. I didn’t like that.”

heres the moment Billy Donovan approached Joe Mazzulla because Joe was intentionally fouling Andre Drummond during a blowout. pretty clear Billy is aware of the IST point differential reasoning, but there’s debate what # Boston needed to get to. Drummond of course misses both FTs pic.twitter.com/2U7q5Ertqm — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 29, 2023

“I just had to explain to him, ‘This is what our people are telling us, this is what we have to do,” Mazzulla said. “Credit to him for understanding that.”

Drummond went 1-for-6 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter alone.

“Once you’re in that situation, you have to be ready to go to it,” Mazzulla said. “And so I thought our process the last eight minutes of the fourth quarter did the best we could at putting us in position to advance.”

In-Season Tournament Loss Least of Bulls’ Concerns

The Bulls were eliminated from contention in the In-Season Tournament with their loss to the Toronto Raptors on November 24.

But their struggles are fueling trade speculation.

Johnson reported his belief that both Donovan and executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas are safe in their respective positions. Both received contract extensions last year. Johnson added that most likely means players are the ones who will feel the effects of the continued struggles.