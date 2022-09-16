Bulls Fan Urges Team to Trade for $72 Million Forward

As the Chicago Bulls gear up for another season, there is a growing concern among the fanbase that the team could use an additional offensive punch off the bench.

Sure, the Bulls finished last season ranked fourth in the NBA for three-point percentage, but having an additional go-to scorer in the second unit could go a long way toward ensuring Chicago gets to enjoy a deep playoff run.

One fan believes they have the answer to this problem – trade for Bojan Bogdanovic of the Utah Jazz, as he is currently seen as one of the more attainable veterans in the NBA due to the Western Conference team embracing a full-scale rebuild.

I Need to See the Chicago Bulls Make This Trade Discussing one trade that the Bulls should seriously consider

On their Bulls Central YouTube channel, the fan postulates a deal that would see Bogdanovic head to the Windy City, although it would cost the Bulls significant depth to ensure the deal gets over the line.

The proposed trade looks like this:

Chicago Receives: Bojan Bogdanovic

Utah Receives: Coby White, Derrick Jones Jr., Tony Bradley, Marko Simonovic, and a future first-round draft pick.

This past season, Bogdanovic proved why he’s become such a hot commodity this summer, as he averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 38.7% from deep and 52.4% from inside the perimeter.

Chicago Would Need a Verbal Commitment

Before the Bulls went ahead and authorized this trade, they would need to sit down with Bogdanovic and ensure he would be willing to remain with the team long-term. Currently, the 33-year-old forward is set to hit unrestricted free agency next summer and would be free to discuss fresh terms with any team in the league.

For Chicago, considering the amount of young talent they would be giving up in this trade proposal, Bogdanovic would have to provide a verbal commitment that he would re-sign with the franchise or agree to a contract extension.

Bojan Bogdanovic with one of the coldest-blooded buzzer-beaters of the season. GAME. pic.twitter.com/rNZOXUtH8t — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 10, 2020

Otherwise, the Bulls could come away from this trade looking rather silly, as it’s highly unlikely Bogdanovic could tip the scales towards a championship ring this season – meaning the front office would need to continue restructuring their roster next summer. The good news is, should the Bulls convince the Mostar native to remain with the team, he would almost certainly be on a far more team-friendly deal than his current $19 million contract.

Lakers are Also Interested in Bogdanovic

It’s worth noting that the Los Angeles Lakers also hold a keen interest in acquiring Bogdanovic, as they look to add some reliable shooting to their bench unit, in the hopes of creating enough space for the trio of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis to operate.

However, despite numerous discussions between the Jazz and Lakers front office, there has been little movement in the way of agreeing upon a framework for a potential deal, as reported by The Athletic’s Tony Jones on September 10.

Report: Lakers and Jazz have exchanged trade offers, remain ‘far apart’ in talks https://t.co/Vqw7UsvJGV — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) September 10, 2022

“They’ve been talking to the Lakers. The Jazz made an offer to the Lakers. The Lakers made a counteroffer to the Jazz. Those two offers were far apart, and I don’t know that there’s going to be enough of a gap to be bridged in order for a trade to happen there. I can tell you that the Jazz were seeking one of Los Angeles’ first-round picks, but the asking price for that first-round pick is probably too much for what the Jazz are willing to pay,” Jones said when appearing on an episode of The Drive with Spencer Checketts.

So, if Chicago does hold interest in acquiring Bogdanovic, they made need to act fast, otherwise, they could see a legitimate scoring forward, who could improve their roster, head to another championship contender. Still, it’s worth remembering that this is a fan’s trade proposal and not a report that the team is interested in acquiring Bogdanovic, although, it does make sense from a team-building aspect.