Chicago Bulls Finalizing Sign-And-Trade for 4x All-Star: Report

Arturas Karnisovas may be a mad man by definition, but there’s definitely no longer a question about his commitment to improving the Chicago Bulls.

After making the long-awaited signing of point guard Lonzo Ball on Monday night, he’s secured a four-time All-Star’s commitment to join up with their efforts in the Windy City, too.

As first reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, DeMar DeRozan has signed a three-year deal with the Bulls.

It’s a three-year, $85 million fully guaranteed deal for DeMar DeRozan negotiated by Aaron Goodwin of @GoodwinSports. https://t.co/jPt1o6MsLK — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 3, 2021

Because it is a sign-and-trade, that means Chicago will be sending back assets to the San Antonio Spurs.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the framework of this deal just shortly after Haynes broke the news:

Full Bulls-Spurs sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan on a three-year, $85M deal includes Young, Aminu, the 2025 first-round pick and the 2022 and 2025 seconds to San Antonio. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

Karnisovas showed he wasn’t afraid to put chips in the middle in order to pursue the playoffs, and beyond that a championship when he dealt Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round picks for Nikola Vucevic at the deadline.

For those of you who may have not received the memo, he’s reaffirmed those intentions by sending a 2025 first-round pick, along with last season’s “team-MVP” to the Spurs in exchange for DeRozan.

The four-time All-Star averaged 21.6 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game last year in San Antonio.

