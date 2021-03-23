Chicago Bulls ‘Listening’ on Lauri Markkanen: Report

With the trade deadline just days away, it appears the Chicago Bulls are opening up the phone lines, and hearing out offers for a number of players.

The latest, is forward Lauri Markkanen, a pending restricted free agent.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported league interest in the 23-year old on Tuesday morning, suggesting that multiple teams are calling the Bulls regarding his avaialability:

Teams have expressed interest in Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen, and Chicago is listening to potential suitors, sources said.

Markkanen is averaging 17.7 points and six rebounds per game this season, but has played just 22 games thanks to a right shoulder contusion suffered in early February.

Markkanen Doesn’t Have a Future in Chicago

Reports of the Bulls’ willingness to listen to offers for Lauri Markkanen likely solidify the widespread belief that he’s playing his last season (if not last games) in the Windy City.

Charania went on to note that the forward “will be a sought-after restricted free agent this offseason,” meaning there’s a strong possibility a team will come along with an offer sheet that exceeds Chicago’s price range.

If that’s the feel within the front office, then trading Markkanen for anything is better than letting him walk onto another roster for nothing come the offseason.

Markkanen’s been a solid contributor for Chicago since being acquired for Jimmy Butler along with first-time All-Star Zach LaVine in 2017. He’s averagd 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds in 192 career games.

But his struggles to remain healthy, and the potential of rookie Patrick Williams are likely leading to his undoing as a member of the Bulls. Time will tell with the deadline fast approaching.

Lauri to New Orleans?

Its no secret that the Chicago Bulls are fixated on New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball.

Bleacher Reports Jake Fischer reported Monday on past discussions involving a player-for-player swap sending Markkanen to New Orleans:

There were early discussions centered around swapping Lauri Markkanen for Ball, sources said, yet those talks have not yet seemed close to substantial.

Then K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports followed that up with additional reporting on Tuesday morning:

There have been whispers throughout the league all season of a potential Markkanen for Lonzo Ball swap. But one league source indicated this week that such speculation is mostly centered on the fact that both players are headed to restricted free agency and theorized that Ball’s strong play would almost certainly lead to the New Orleans Pelicans asking for additional assets if any such talks occurred.

Its unclear what more the Pelicans would want in addition to Markkanen, or just how enamored they’d be with a package centered around the pending restricted free agent.

With Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson in the fold, its possible the current Bulls starter could find himself coming off the bench. Would New Orleans pay a premium for a second-unit contributor?

It’s clear the Chicago Bulls are exploring any and all routes to acquiring Lonzo Ball ahead of the trade deadline.

The only question now is if they’re willing to meet the Pelicans’ asking price.

There are two days until the deadline.

